Some wish for, others wary of, a cease-fire

Hamas spent the years prior to the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre digging tunnels and preparing for continued war. Now that Israel has a real opportunity to eliminate the military capability of Hamas for good, it should continue to pursue that vigorously to its ultimate conclusion. A cease-fire would only prolong the struggle as Hamas will use any chance it gets to regroup and rearm.

I couldn’t disagree more strongly with your Feb. 23 editorial, “Israeli and Palestinian leaders should negotiate a cease-fire.” How can Israel make peace with a group whose ultimate and stated goal is the complete destruction of the Jewish state? That is a fantasy.

Clifford Shatz

Foxboro





Send mediators, not missiles

Thank you for your editorial on a negotiated cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian leaders. It can’t come soon enough.

Kathleen Curtis

Marblehead





In response to your insightful and meaningful editorial, my passionate, affirmative message is: Send more mediators, not more missiles, please!

Gail Packer

Newton

The writer holds a master of social work degree and is former executive director of the Community Dispute Settlement Center, a nonprofit organization promoting conflict resolution through mediation and training services.





A brief humanitarian pause, with clear limits, would be welcome. But Israel must fight on.

I deeply appreciate the editorial that explains Israel’s needs, the dire situation of many Palestinians, and the horror of Hamas’s actions in the ongoing conflict. However, while we long for the end of the war, a cease-fire to allow for release of hostages and access to humanitarian aid would have to have clear limits, including a relatively short time frame and carefully worked out details that won’t interfere with Israel’s ability to do what is necessary to prevent any future attacks or atrocities like those of Oct. 7, 2023.

Hamas frequently reminds us that future attacks would be worse and repeatedly perpetrated against Israel until the group’s goal of annihilation of the Jewish state is achieved. And since we know, based on previous experience, that Hamas tends not to abide by cease-fires, the United States and the world must withhold demands for a permanent cease-fire until Israel has destroyed Hamas’s ability both to carry out its genocidal mission against Israel and world Jewry and to wreak further havoc and misery on the Palestinian people.

Susan Krieger

Jamaica Plain





Lesson of World War II is instructive

Your editorial mentions that while Israel may eventually win the military conflict, it risks increasing isolation.

It would be interesting to put this conflict in a historical perspective. Let’s go back 79 years to 1945. The Allies were crossing the Rhine into Germany. The Russians were closing in from the east. US and British bombers were leveling German cities by day and night. Dresden had been destroyed and more than 20,000 German civilians were killed in the attack. German V-2 rockets were still falling on Britain and Allied targets. The first concentration camps had been liberated, fully exposing the depravity of Nazi atrocities.

I wonder how calls for a cease-fire, citing concerns that too many German civilians were being killed, would have been received then?

The Allies won the conflict and destroyed Nazi Germany and its ability to carry on the war and its genocidal aims. Dwight Eisenhower was said to have remarked during the war that if in 50 years Germany is a stable democracy, we will have succeeded. The Allies did succeed at great cost. It took less than 50 years for Germany to become one of Europe’s most stable democracies.

Israel’s winning the military conflict and destroying the evil of Hamas will change the situation for the better for both Israelis and Gazans.

S. Pearl

Framingham