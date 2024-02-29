fb-pixelMuch warmth projected from one Mass. town’s embrace of refugees Skip to main content
Much warmth projected from one town’s embrace of refugees

Updated February 29, 2024, 2:20 a.m.
Eqlima Ghawsy and her 3-year-old daughter Salma are among two Afghan families living in a historic property in Harvard. A group of volunteers from the town had raised funds to rehabilitate the home, which had been vacant.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What a bright, hopeful column by Marcela García, “How the town of Harvard embraced Afghan refugees” (Opinion, Feb. 24). Sure, Harvard’s an affluent town, and it’s just two Afghan families who have been living essentially for free thanks to the support of generous townspeople, but this same spirit can apply all over the Commonwealth. It begins with a few people who want to make something good happen. It’s the American story.

It’s also a sharp and positive contrast to the unceasing drumbeat of stories about people who refer to “criminals” storming our borders and who say that if we’ll only vote a certain way, we’ll get rid of them all.

I hope the good ideas and positive leadership keep coming.

Samuel W. Coulbourn

Rockport

