Mass. Republican voters should give party chair Amy Carnevale a vote of confidence

The party actually raised $777,000 and paid down $200,000 in debt. Strangest of all, Republicans have even won two special legislative elections .

There have been no dubious financial maneuvers. No new state investigations of the party’s campaign-finance tactics. No breaking of party rules. No vendettas against opponents. No abruptly ended meetings to stave off objections or thwart challenges to the chair’s heavy-handed actions.

This last year or so has been a strange time indeed at the Republican State Committee. If you’d grown accustomed to the perpetual chaos of former chair Jim Lyons’s star-crossed reign, that is.

Advertisement

What a pleasant change after the rancorous Lyons regime!

A famously stubborn hard-right social conservative, Lyons saw his role as party chair not as advancing the chances of candidates who could actually win in Massachusetts but rather as stomping his favored ideological stamp on the state GOP. Which was a problem, since that particular stamp had never carried him any higher than an Andover state rep’s seat, which he lost after a few terms.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

As party chair, he seemed intent on undermining Charlie Baker, a social moderate who was then the state’s highly popular Republican governor. This, you might think, was an odd role for the MassGOP chief to play. But odd was the order of the day during the Lyons years.

In January 2023, after four long years of acrimony, recriminations, and intraparty combat under Lyons, Amy Carnevale beat him in a close election.

Carnevale has focused on raising money and paying down the large debt Lyons left behind, winding down his various pointless or nuisance lawsuits, and recruiting candidates who have a fighting chance in moderate Massachusetts. Her results should speak for themselves. But now, Lyons and his lieutenants are planning a surprise comeback.

Advertisement

As is the wont of those whose self-perspective is somewhat skewed, Lyons is prone to referencing august historical figures when speaking of his various crusades. With due deference to Lyons, Glenn Close’s bathtub scene in “Fatal Attraction” is the image that springs to mind.

But perhaps that’s unfair. To Glenn Close, that is. Yes, her character shared with Lyons an urge for revenge, but at least she didn’t run up hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt or launch an array of frivolous lawsuits. A self-parodic example of the latter: Last summer Lyons sued Carnevale for ending a lawsuit he had previously filed against the MassGOP’s own treasurer.

Anyway, thanks to the Globe’s Matt Stout and Emma Platoff, we know that the Lyons faction has launched an effort to take back the state committee by pushing a “Massachusetts Freedom Slate” of candidates in Tuesday’s presidential primary. State committee members are elected as part of that primary.

Geoff Diehl, Lyons’s mini-me, is fundraising and advocating for the effort. He and his wife, both state committee members, are supporting the slate because they share “our vision of growing the Republican Party in Massachusetts and electing more candidates who will fight for our views and values,” he wrote.

Here, Diehl is guilty of “terminological inexactitude,” to use one of Winston Churchill’s coinages. Swap delusion for vision and substitute barely clearing the 35 percent threshold for electing, and you’ve got the real Diehl.

Advertisement

A former state representative from Whitman, Diehl has run twice as a Republican nominee for statewide office. He corralled 36 percent of the vote against Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018 and collected 35 percent running for governor against Maura Healey in 2024. As part of his quest to achieve state-level Harold Stassen status, Diehl has now launched a campaign for state senator in the Brockton-based Plymouth and Norfolk district.

No one really knows who would take over as chair, or when, if the chaos cabal wins. Although Diehl claims neither he nor Lyons is interested, close observers think it would be one of those two or 1A Auto Parts czar Rick Green, who has turned his company into something of a WPA project for failed or flailing Republicans. Other names mentioned are Sandy Tennant, who served as party director back in the late 1980s, and Brad Wyatt of Worcester, a former candidate for state representative and a digital advertising guy.

Now, if you’re a conservative hyper-partisan who wants to take a sharp right turn back into bedlam, by all means back the candidates the Lyons-Diehl faction has endorsed.

But if you’re a Republican or unenrolled voter who believes that Massachusetts needs a well-functioning two-party system, you should vote for a state committee hopeful who supports Carnevale.

Competence or chaos: The choice is yours!

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.