Mitch McConnell has already been defeated — by Trump

McConnell, 82, has had some very public and alarming health episodes in the past year. So his announcement on Wednesday that he would step down as the GOP Senate leader at the end of the year wasn’t a complete surprise. But speaking on the Senate floor, he made it clear that his health was not the primary reason he’d decided to cede the podium “to the next generation.”

In the end, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the longest serving and arguably the most diabolical Senate leader in modern times, was devoured by the monster he coddled and empowered — which befits the house of horrors that is now Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Advertisement

“Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular time,” McConnell said. “I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them.”

In his memoir, “A Promised Land,” former president Barack Obama was unsparing in his description of the GOP Senate leader: “What McConnell lacked in charisma or interest in policy he more than made up for in discipline, shrewdness, and shamelessness — all of which he employed in the single-minded and dispassionate pursuit of power.”

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

McConnell’s greatest fault was believing that he could both use Trump to get what he prized — a right-wing supermajority on the Supreme Court — and control Trump’s lack of discipline and shamelessness. He also misunderstood how quickly and fully Republicans would prostrate themselves before the former president. Whether they’re extremist believers or cowards concerned only about staying in office by appeasing Trump doesn’t matter. Trump’s been out of the White House for more than three years, but McConnell has been the GOP’s leader in name only.

It’s unlikely McConnell will run again in 2026 for the Senate seat he’s held for 40 years. But he — like the rest of the GOP — has already been defeated by Trump.

Advertisement

Last month, GOP House Representatives Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, both powerful committee chairs, said that they would not seek reelection. Representative Kay Granger of Texas announced her retirement in October. And two months later, Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina — perhaps best remembered for slamming the gavel as if it were Thor’s hammer during his temporary stint as House speaker after former representative Kevin McCarthy got dumped — said he would not run for another term.

Representative Mark Green of Tennessee, the House Homeland Security Committee chair who oversaw the bogus impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said in February he would retire from Congress but is now reportedly reconsidering that decision.

So far, he’s the only one. According to Ballotpedia, 14 Republicans have announced their retirement from public office as of Feb. 15. (Eleven Democrats also will not run for reelection.) This exodus is not confined to the House. When Senator Mitt Romney of Utah announced his retirement in September, he, like McConnell, spoke of stepping aside for a “new generation of leaders.”

But while Romney will soon turn 77, this isn’t simply about age and generational shifts. This is about the ideological tsunami washing out Republicans who’d rather abandon their party than fight to wrest it from an increasingly dangerous demagogue and his supplicants.

Advertisement

For those who’ve wavered in their allegiance to Trump, it may seem just a matter of time before they face a primary from a Trump-anointed challenger whose only qualification is their staunch loyalty to him. When Gallagher, once considered a rising Republican star, balked at impeaching Mayorkas, some Republicans threatened to launch a primary against him even though he won reelection in 2022 with 72 percent of the vote.

Targeting someone of your own party who is all but guaranteed to win their district goes to show that Republicans — whose already slim margin in the House got even smaller when Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election for the seat vacated by Republican serial fabulist George Santos — are transfixed by chaos, not good governance.

In their devotion to Trump, Republicans have replaced policymaking with dysfunction. That perfectly suits their undisputed leader, who will dictate which of his sycophants will replace McConnell, as he continues to wreak havoc and leave democracy in tatters. Even when McConnell could have voted to impeach Trump after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, which McConnell himself said Trump “provoked,” he did not. But whoever follows McConnell will be measurably worse.

Like others in his party, McConnell is scurrying away from the Trump-sized existential mess he, perhaps more than anyone else, helped create. Now the Kentucky senator reportedly hasn’t spoken to the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee in years. But with McConnell’s surrender, it’s Trump who’s having the last word.

Advertisement

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.