Andrew Bailey, a man with a background in finance, is now fully invested in the Red Sox pitching staff

The theme is a recurrent one. Bailey discusses his role as that of a consultant, speaks of pitches as investments, talks about pitch selection as calculated bets. He sounds like someone who pivoted from the world of finance to baseball — which, in fact, he did.

“I’m really expecting a lot of these guys to take steps forward to put themselves in good positions from an industry standpoint to make generational wealth for themselves through arbitration or free agency,” said the first-year Red Sox pitching coach.

Bailey was a lightly recruited pitcher out of high school in New Jersey who ended up at Wagner College in Staten Island, a small Division 1 program. Though he dominated in the Northeast Conference and was drafted by the Brewers in the 16th round following his junior season in 2005, Bailey returned to school for his senior season to complete his degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

The A’s had other ideas. They took him in the sixth round of the 2006 draft following his senior year, and were convinced that Bailey had considerable potential.

“I went to the same high school as Curt Schilling,” said A’s pitching coach Scott Emerson, who was Bailey’s pitching coach at Double A Midland in 2008. “We always compared him to Curt Schilling in the minor leagues. And he always had a little cut to his fastball, so we brought up [Mariano Rivera].”

Still, Bailey didn’t take for granted a future in baseball. He kept alive another path — one that presumably informs how he now approaches his job — until arriving at a crossroads in 2008. That year, he struggled to a 6.18 ERA with a 14 percent walk rate over 15 starts through the first half of the season.

“I never really thought I was the most talented pitcher around,” said Bailey. “I went to a small Division 1 school, was told no by a lot of colleges, and didn’t really think professional baseball was in the realm of possibility even.

“I was in Double A with the A’s and studying for my Series 7 [an exam to work in the financial industry]. I was struggling, and that’s when I made a pact to myself.

“I closed the books and I said, ‘This is my priority.’ I made a promise to myself that whenever my career ended, I’d be able to look at myself in the mirror and ask myself, ‘Did I do everything possible to get the most out of my playing career?’ ”

That alteration in outlook coincided with a role change that transformed Bailey’s career path. Emerson suggested a temporary move to the bullpen to help Bailey narrow his pitch mix.

“I wanted him to have a little reset right around the All-Star break and pitch a couple of games out of the bullpen to get that closer-type mentality,” said Emerson. “My thought process was he’d go back to starting. And then all of a sudden, we put him in the pen, and he just became this awesome, dominant reliever.”

Over 39 bullpen innings in the second half of that season, Bailey had a 0.92 ERA while cutting his walk rate in half. He jumped on a fast track that took him straight to the big leagues in 2009 with the A’s, for whom he proved almost unhittable — earning an All-Star spot and winning AL Rookie of the Year with a 1.84 ERA in 68 appearances.

But that was the only big league season of his career in which he was healthy enough to pitch at least 50 innings. After the 2011 season, the A’s dealt him to the Red Sox for a three-player package headlined by Josh Reddick (a move that former Sox general manager Ben Cherington considered perhaps his biggest mistake) and Bailey quickly went from dominant rookie to injury-prone journeyman.

Bailey (right) had a brief flash of success with the A's, being named AL Rookie of the Year in 2009. AP/Associated Press

The Red Sox non-tendered him after the 2013 season, and Bailey bounced between organizations (Yankees, Phillies, Angels) on a series of one-year deals.

He easily could have become bitter. Instead, he remained upbeat and curious about whether there were ways through pitch usage or biomechanical alterations to help return him to elite performance.

While that mission largely eluded him, the quest positioned him for a second career in baseball as a coach. He became versed in biomechanics, analytics, and usage strategy, forging clear thoughts that drew on his own quest for health as well as his early-career transformation based on changes in mentality of strike-throwing and pitch usage.

“As I got older, as injuries continued to stack up, I would just try different avenues,” he said. “I was curious. I just wanted to play as long as I could and made the most of it.

“I was fortunate enough to play long enough to experience the vast majority of business decisions that come along with being a professional baseball player — from being an All-Star and a Rookie of the Year to being non-tendered and DFAed and signing a minor league contract, being hurt and being a free agent, dealing with all the anxieties and depressions that come along with being a baseball player as well.

“So I think the connectivity [with players] is there. My general curiosity on things has always been there. Living those experiences and being able to have empathy and understanding on where the player is at and taking my best shot at where they’re at mentally as well gives me an upper hand on some of the other coaches that I may have worked with in the past.”

Now Bailey is the day-to-day face of the Red Sox’ efforts to elevate a rotation that has experienced limited turnover from a year ago. The lack of top-of-the-rotation additions has created skepticism about what the group can achieve.

Yet Bailey brims with enthusiasm about the possibility of alchemy — the challenge of making the Red Sox an organization that proves capable not of signing top arms but of helping pitchers achieve success they haven’t previously experienced.

Bailey has educated himself in biomechanics, analytics, and usage strategy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

How, then, would he define success for 2024?

“Having guys take steps forward,” he said. “Specifically: [Brayan] Bello being viewed as a top-of-the-rotation arm, solidifying himself there; Nick Pivetta being one of the most sought-after free agents in baseball; certain guys establishing themselves in the rotation; bullpen guys establishing themselves as pieces of the future; being viewed from an industry standpoint of, ‘Man, these guys really know how to [expletive] pitch.’

“I think this group is uber-talented and I expect us to be in that conversation hopefully as soon as the end of year one.”

