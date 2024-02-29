BC High hockey shuts out Andover in Division 1 first-round triumph

BC High, the 14th seed in the boys’ hockey bracket, turned in a tremendous all-around effort, downing No. 19 Andover, 5-0, at the Edward T. Barry Ice Rink on the campus of UMass Boston.

In the second period, junior forward Sonny Christian stayed in the shooting lane, blocked a shot, and was off to the races, scoring on a breakaway inside the left post over the pad .

BC High didn’t spend much time in its own zone in its Division 1 first-round victory Thursday night , but even then, the Eagles found a way to turn defense into offense.

The Eagles (10-10-1) advance to face Catholic Conference rival No. 3 Catholic Memorial (14-4-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It’s exciting for high school hockey, it’s exciting for both communities — again, Catholic Memorial and BC High in hockey, there really isn’t any bigger rivalry,” said BC High coach John Flaherty.

With five different scorers, senior captain Owen Welch and senior David Williams recorded a goal and an assist apiece.

“We can’t rely on one person, we don’t rely on one person,” said Welch. “We have depth throughout our whole team. It doesn’t matter who’s on the ice, we trust them all.”

Welch put the Eagles ahead in the first period, tapping in a rebound on the right post after a flurry of shots.

Welch tapped home a rebound in the first period and Williams was the beneficiary of a fantastic feed by Chris Brennick; the junior backhanded the puck across the crease to the far post for an easy conversion.

Sophomore defenseman Tripp Schuhwerk and junior captain Brendan McCarthy scored in the third period after the tally by Williams.

The hosts were harder on pucks, won battles along the boards, and controlled possession with their collective speed. A raucous home crowd energized the Eagles, who had scored five goals in a game just once prior this season.

“We had a consistent 45-minute game today, which was probably our best game of the year,” said Flaherty. “It’s a great time to have the best game of the year and moving forward.”

The Eagles owned a 42-9 advantage of shots on goal. Freshman goaltender Drew Karlovits recorded the shutout and sophomore Vinny D’Urso stopped 37 shots for the Warriors (11-9-1).

Division 1 State

Hingham 5, Burlington 0 — Sophomore forward Cam McKenna (2 goals) and senior captain Paul Dzavik (1 goal, 1 assist) led the eighth-seeded Harbormen (14-7-2) in the first round win against No. 25 Burlington (11-9-3) at the Canton Ice House.

Division 2 State

Auburn 7, Amesbury/Whittier 5 — Nate Dono paced the offense with two goals and two assists in a first-round victory at Horgan Arena for the No. 9 Rockets (16-5-0). Austin Dono and Landon Connor each recorded a goal and an assist.

Whitman-Hanson 7, Algonquin 6 — Senior captain Luke Tropeano scored four goals, including the winning strike in double-overtime for the No. 19 Panthers (11-8-2). Senior Wyatt Shea scored the tying goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation for No. 11 Algonquin (11-6-3) in the first-round game at the NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough.

Division 3 State

Essex Tech 7, Bishop Stang 0 — Sophomore Ted Tsoutsouris scored twice for the No. 5 Hawks (13-7-1) in the first-round victory against No. 37 Bishop Stang (10-10-1) at the Essex Sports Center.

Division 4 State

Gardner 2, North Reading 1 — Seniors Ty Burdett and Drew St. Peter each scored in a first round victory for the No. 20 Wildcats (15-6-0) at Breakaway Ice Center.

Martha’s Vineyard 10, Greenfield 0 — Senior Aiden Conley netted a hat trick and senior goaltender Zach Mathias tallied an 18-save shutout in a first round win at Martha’s Vineyard Arena for the No. 8 Vineyarders (10-9-2).

Sandwich 6, Taconic 2 — Senior Chris Cardillo recorded two goals and an assist for the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (18-4-1) in the first-round win against No. 29 Taconic (7-9-3) at Gallo Arena.

Girls

Division 2 State

Canton 2, Hanover 1 — Kayleigh Koen struck twice for the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (18-4-1) in the first-round victory at Metropolis Rink. They move on to face No. 10 Westwood (14-5-0) in the second round.

Duxbury 5, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 1 — Shea Martin tallied two goals as the top-seeded Green Dragons (20-3) soared to a first-round victory at The Bog. They will host No. 17 Gloucester (14-5-2) in the second round Saturday.

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Dedham 2 (2OT) — In three-on-three play in double OT, Izzy Blake completed a hat trick with her winner at 1:25 for the No. 21 Vineyarders (12-9-0) in a first-round victory in Hyde Park. Blake’s historic goal lifted Martha’s Vineyard to its first playoff win in program history.

Freshman goalie Mia Dunphy prepares to deny a breakaway in her 5-0 shutout of visiting Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake in their MIAA Division 2 girls' hockey matchup at Hobomock Arena on Thursday night. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School

Pembroke 5, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 0 — Ella Skeiber (2 goals, 1 assist) and Jen Birolini (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the attack for the eighth-seeded Titans (16-5) in the first-round victory. Pembroke will host No. 9 Milton (18-4-1) on Saturday.

Junior Jen Birolini opens the scoring with a breakaway goal during Pembroke's 5-0 win over visiting Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School

Correspondents Lenny Rowe, Mike Puzzanghera and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.