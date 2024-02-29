Mason Lohrei’s goal finishes what Morgan Geekie’s hat trick started for the Bruins in a win over the Golden Knights

The Bruins (35-12-14) had been to six straight overtime games (one off tying the league record), but Lohrei’s one-timer through Adin Hill’s five-hole at 15:23 sealed the win that was highlighted by Morgan Geekie’s first career hat trick.

That’ll be enough of the Bachman-Turner Overdrive references. However, Mason Lohrei’s late power-play goal was sweet music to the Bruins, who knocked off the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, 5-4, Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins were tired of working overtime, so they took care of business in regulation.

The regulation win was the first for the Bruins in 10 games and Jim Montgomery’s 100th behind their bench.

Advertisement

There wasn’t even a hint of jet lag in the Bruins’ first game back from a four-game, four-overtime Western sojourn. Instead, they came out jet-propelled, outshooting the Golden Knights, 16-8, and, more importantly outscoring them, 3-0, in the first period.

The Bruins had several excellent chances before they finally cashed in, including a Brad Marchand backhander on the opening shift, a Lohrei forehander in close, a pair of Charlie McAvoy clappers, and a David Pastrnak partial breakaway that Hill (27 saves) smothered.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Geekie got the Bruins on the board when Trent Frederic sprung him on a breakaway with a perfect touch pass. Geekie outraced Alec Martinez and Jonathan Marchessault, then zipped one over Hill’s glove at 14:34.

It took the Bruins just 30 seconds to double the lead. Jesper Boqvist zapped a Jakub Lauko pass to the top shelf over Hill’s blocker at 15:04. Lauko, inserted into the lineup after sitting three of four, outworked Zach Whitecloud for the puck at the post to set up Boqvist.

Geekie struck again just over a minute later when he one-touched a Pastrnak cross-ice feed, again to the top shelf past Hill’s late blocker at 16:54.

Advertisement

The assist was Pastrnak’s 48th, eclipsing his total from all of last season.

As so often is the case when Vegas is involved, the tables turned. The Golden Knights came up aces in the second period, striking three times, though the Bruins still managed to hold a 4-3 lead thanks to Geekie completing his hat trick.

Paul Cotter scored first for Vegas, batting a line drive past Jeremy Swayman (32 saves) on a pitch from Nicolas Roy. Cotter’s clearly been doing his spring training drills.

Alex Pietrangelo was up next, burying his own rebound when the big defenseman was allowed to waltz across through the slot untouched to pull the Golden Knights within 3-2.

Geekie then deflected home a Pastrnak rip from the dot for his 13th goal of the season as he continues to build upon his career high. Because of the traffic in front of Hill, it was unclear if Geekie got a piece, but once the replays were shown on the jumbotron, hats cascaded down from the rafters.

The celebration didn’t last long, however, since the Knights again made it a one-goal game. Chandler Stephenson threw a backhand out from behind the net and Michael Amadio settled the puck and pumped it past Swayman to make it 4-3 heading to the third period.

Stephenson’s shorthanded goal at 5:01 of the third brought Vegas even.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.