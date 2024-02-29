Record breaker Caitlin Clark announces intention to enter WNBA Draft after this season

Clark has become the focal point of women’s basketball, with her flashy play and 3-point shot, often from the on-court logo. Many players would be benched for shooting from so far out, but Clark has the green light from her coach and has delivered while also finding her teammates and hitting the boards.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote on social media.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who is on the verge of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, announced Thursday she will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA draft.

The guard, with one more year of eligibility, became the all-time leading women’s scorer in major college basketball by scoring 33 points to pass Lynette Woodard and post her 17th career triple-double — 33 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds — in a 108-60 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

In her announcement, she thanked her teammates, coaches, and the thousands of fans who have packed arenas across the country to watch her and the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes.

Those fans were chanting “One more year! One more year!” while Clark was being interviewed on the court Wednesday night, when she also broke the NCAA single-season (156) and career (503) records by sinking eight 3-pointers.

She has 3,650 career points. Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA sanctioned the sport. Earlier this month, Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s NCAA scoring record of 3,527. Next up is the overall NCAA scoring record of Pete Maravich, who is just 17 points ahead of her. (Pistol Pete played for LSU from 1967-70 and, like Woodard, in the era preceding the 3-point shot.)

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women’s record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points in junior college before enrolling at Francis Marion.

There are three other small-college players from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, including current University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy guard Grace Beyer, ahead of Clark.

Clark is expected to be the top pick in the draft on April 15.

The Indiana Fever, who have the first pick, indicated on social media shortly after Clark’s announcement that they intend to select her.

“We’re just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft,” the team posted after dropping a link to its game tickets and a conspicuous “No. 1.”

Clark’s final regular-season home game at Iowa is Sunday against Ohio State, and it could prove the priciest ticket ever in women’s college basketball history. The word from TickPick.com is the average ticket price on the secondary market is a whopping $557, with prices ranging from $487 to $2,919.

That surpasses the $394 average when Clark broke the NCAA women’s major scoring mark on Feb. 15. Clark’s games held the first five spots on the list, TickPick said.