The closer: Steph Barnes pours in 19 fourth-quarter points to propel Waltham boys’ basketball past Natick

“Steph’s a warrior,” said Waltham coach Mike Wilder. “He’s been with us since kindergarten. He’s a four-year player. It’s good for a kid like Steph to help us win in our final game here.”

In the final minutes of Thursday’s MIAA Division 1 first-round matchup against Natick, the dazzling Waltham guard attempted 10 free throws. He made nine, including a pair with 35 seconds left that broke a 57-57 tie and helped deliver 16th-seeded Waltham a thrilling 64-57 win over No. 17 Natick in the final game at Doc Cohn Gymnasium. Waltham will open its new high school in the fall.

WALTHAM — Steph Barnes went through the same routine at the free-throw line. Two dribbles. Spin. Deep breath. Release.

Advertisement

Barnes scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth, opening the frame by using his quick handle to blow by defenders and finish at the rim. When Natick played him tight, Barnes absorbed the contact, stepped to the free-throw line, and swished the net amidst a delirious crowd.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“You just ignore everything else around you,” Barnes said. “It’s blocking everything out and focusing on yourself.”

Waltham (18-3) needed every bit of his brilliance. While the 1,000-point scorer was scorching the net, Natick kept responding. Senior captain Pat Mulholland converted a tough turnaround for a 52-51 lead. After Barnes sank a pair of free throws to give the Hawks a 55-54 advantage, Redhawks guard Dante Jeremic drove the lane, took contact, and finished off glass for a 3-point play and a 57-55 lead.

Barnes then rattled off four straight free throws for a 59-57 advantage. Waltham registered two more stops, and Wilder’s nephew, Shea Wilder, followed Barnes by sinking four straight at the line to clinch the victory.

Mike Wilder pumped his fist on the sideline. Waltham students, decked in all white, stormed the court following the buzzer.

Advertisement

“We grinded tonight,” said Mike Wilder. “They made it so hard tonight. We were never comfortable but everything swung our way. We just had the last run.”

Waltham beat Natick, 64-59, in the first round last year en route to a quarterfinal run. Next up for the Hawks, who graduated four starters from that team, is a probable matchup at undefeated, defending champion, and top-seeded Worcester North. The Polar Bears host No. 32 King Philip on Friday.

“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” said Wilder. “I’m ecstatic right now. To win on this court means something to our family. We understand Worcester North hasn’t beaten anyone but we’ll put together a game plan and go play them.”

Natick finished 16-7. Liam O’Neill netted 22 points for the Redhawks, while Jeremic added 15.