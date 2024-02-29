Christian Sanders doubles up for East Boston boys’ basketball in Division 3 tournament win over Hanover

In the fifth year of his tenure, Figueroa (’04) has Eastie back on the rise, and his Jets throttled visiting Hanover, 51-24, in a MIAA Division 3 first-round matchup to reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2015, advancing to face either No. 5 Norwell (18-2) or No. 28 Cardinal Spellman (10-11) (TBA).

The first three years would be something of a grace period, Smith explained, then the expectations would come.

EAST BOSTON — When Tyrone Figueroa became head coach at East Boston in 2019, his former coach Malcolm Smith advised patience.

“When we played Burke, in the [City League Tournament] we were just excited to be there,” said Figueroa. “We got down 28-2 in the first quarter and that wasn’t really us. I told the kids, ‘We’ve been talking about getting to the cities and the states, but now we have to do something now that we’re here.’ That’s what they did today. They didn’t want to go home and that’s why the defense picked up.”

Hanover's Tyler Vincent (No. 3) found himself swarmed by East Boston's defense, which set the tone in a 51-24 victory Thursday. Said East Boston coach Tyrone Figueroa: "They didn’t want to go home and that’s why the defense picked up.” Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The No. 12 Jets (16-6) shut out No. 21 Hanover (13-8) with an 11-0 first quarter. They stifled the visitors, holding the Hawks to single digits through the first 20 minutes.

Senior forward Christian Sanders (27 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks) got the offense going in a physical first half, then sparked the crowd with a breakaway dunk off a steal in the third quarter.

“Coach always tells us to pride ourselves on defense, because that’s going to turn into offense and that’s what happened today,” said Sanders. “It feels good to bring back the Eastie pride, and we want to keep the tradition going and hopefully pass it on to the next group.”

East Boston's Christian Sanders (left) steals the ball from Hanover's Ryan Mutschler (right) during first-half action in the Jets' 51-24 Division 3 first-round victory. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Robin Cartagena added 7 points with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half. Javon Wise Normil chipped in 6 points and 7 rebounds off the bench and guards Draggo Tejeda Feliz (6 points), Xander Boutros, and Islam Mohammed spearheaded the defensive pressure.

After starting the season with four losses, Eastie went on a 14-game win streak this year, and the Jets are taking off at the right time.

“This year, the kids have bought in,” said Figueroa, “And you can really see the groundwork of what we’ve been building on display.”

Division 1 State

Lowell 83, Beverly 57 — Xavier Rivera collected 31 points and 10 rebounds, Tzar Powell Aparicio had 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, and Juan Beltres Diaz added 14 points and seven rebounds for the 9th-seeded Red Raiders (16-7) in the first-round win.

Needham 71, Taunton 53 — Senior Chris Morrison (18 points), and senior Devin Dellamarggio (17 points) powered the 15th seeded Rockets (14-7) over No. 18 Taunton (14-7) in the first-round victory. Troy Santos closed out his career at Taunton with a game-high 27 points.

Division 2 State

Canton 63, Stoughton 47 — Senior Zaza Francoeur (20 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Jamaal McConnell (14 points) led the No. 13 Bulldogs (15-6) in the first-round against No. 20 Stoughton (12-11).

Middleborough 59, Reading 57 — Senior Matt Youngquist tossed in 17 points, junior Ryan Marzelli had 15 points, and junior Jackson Davenport added 13 for the 38th-seeded Sachems (13-8), who knocked off the No. 27 Rockets (15-8) in the preliminary round.

Division 3 State

Abington 72, Medway 68 — Senior Connor Pease (18 points, 18 rebounds), junior Jake McSharry (15 points, 7 rebounds, 7 blocks), and sophomore Tyler Staiti (18 points) led the No. 16 Green Wave (18-5) in the first-round home win against No. 17 Medway (10-11).

Newburyport 60, Hudson 50 — Carson Gretz delivered a 21-point, 10-rebound double and Finn Brennan collected 20 points and nine rebounds for the No. 8 Clippers (18-3) in the first-round win.

Norwell 59, Cardinal Spellman 36 — Junior Ronan Coffey (14 points), senior Connor O’Hare (13 points), and senior Ryan Luccarelli (10 points) powered the No. 5 Clippers (19-2) in the home win against No. 28 Cardinal Spellman (10-12).

Division 5 State

Granby 61, Avon 50 — Junior Gavier Fernandez had 26 points for No. 9 Granby (16-5) in the first round home win against No. 24 Avon (17-5).

Minuteman 61, Maynard 59 — Matt Logan (18 points) drove the length of the court with 9.4 seconds left to hit the winner for the the No. 36 Minuteman (14-7) on the road against No. 4 Maynard (13-7). Robert Fuccillo added 16 points in the win for the Revolution.

Correspondents Sam Robb O’Haggan, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.