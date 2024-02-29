Golden Knights at Bruins: Boston looks to stop skid against Bruce Cassidy and Vegas

Former Bruins boss Bruce Cassidy brings the Golden Knights to Boston after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Tuesday in the second of a five-game road trip. It was the franchise’s 300th all-time win — making Vegas the fastest team to reach that milestone in NHL history.

The Bruins face a tougher test when the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights come to town on Thursday night. The Bruins will look to break a nine-game streak without a regulation win (2-2-5).

The Bruins extended their franchise-record streak of consecutive overtime games to six with a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday. This was Boston’s fourth time losing a third-period lead in the past six games.

The Golden Knights have been without two of their top three scorers, Jack Eichel (knee) and Mark Stone (upper body), for some time. Eichel has missed 17 games, but skated for the first time since his injury on Tuesday. Stone is week-to-week.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Causeway Street. Let’s get into it.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -160. O/U: 5.5.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Season record: 33-19-7. vs. spread: 29-30. Over/under: 27-30, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 4-5-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

BRUINS

Season record: 34-12-14. vs. spread: 30-30. Over/under: 29-31

Last 10 games: 3-2-5. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Vegas 188, Boston 199

Goals allowed: Vegas 165, Boston 162

Power play: Vegas 19.5%, Boston 23.2%

Penalty minutes: Vegas 458, Boston 611

Penalty kill: Vegas 81.3%, Boston 81.4%

Faceoffs won: Vegas 49.4%, Boston 49.6%

Stat of the day: In Seattle, David Pastrnak scored twice and added an assist to reach the 700-point mark for his career and he sits at 702 points.

Notes: Charlie Coyle’s game-tying goal in the third period against Kraken broke the Bruins’ 1-for-9 funk on the power play that had spanned the first three games of the road trip. ... Coach Jim Montgomery’s team still has confidence as it returns home in a first-place tie atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Florida Panthers and just one point behind the Vancouver Canucks for the overall NHL lead. ... Toronto had been on a seven-game win streak. ... Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Golden Knights in Toronto. His 32 goals this season are a career-high. ... William Karlsson scored his 20th goal and added a helper, while Shea Theodore had three assists in his third consecutive multi-point game.

Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com.