Hockey East women move into quarterfinals with a big weekend on tap

What is problematic for BC (14-13-7) at the moment is that opponents seem to have found a way to shut down dynamic rookie Sammy Taber , the Eagles’ scoring leader. Before getting a goal and an assist last weekend, the Tewksbury native had been kept off the scoresheet in three straight games — which is hard to do to a player who has a total of 12 goals and 27 assists this year.

Fourth-seeded Boston College kicks off the quarterfinals with a Friday night matchup against No. 5 Providence. The Eagles surprisingly have dropped their last four games, including last weekend’s series against New Hampshire, which allowed the Wildcats to leapfrog BC in the tournament seedings.

It certainly felt like the Wild Wild East during the women’s Hockey East regular season. Entering Saturday’s tournament quarterfinals, more chaos could reign as the most open season in recent memory winds to a conclusion.

BC will look to grad student Sammy Smigliani for playmaking against an unpredictable Providence (13-16-5) squad. Smigliani has valuable postseason experience from her time at Colgate, where she played on three ECAC titlists.

Three more quarterfinal games follow Saturday, opening with No. 10 Holy Cross facing a tough task against No. 1 UConn. The Crusaders (8-23-3) won a Hockey East playoff game for the first time by defeating No. 7 Boston University in the opening round Wednesday night, 4-2. The last two years of the series between the squads predicted how that game could go, with Holy Cross always saving its best for the Terriers.

“These seniors have wanted this moment for our program so much,” said Holy Cross coach Katie Lachapelle, a longtime assistant at BU. “This is a huge step for our program.”

But Holy Cross will have a challenge against UConn (22-7-5), which went a stellar 19-4-4 in Hockey East play. The Huskies have a talented tandem of goalies, with junior Tia Chan getting much of the action lately. A 2022 Olympian for China, Chan has six shutouts this season and a .947 save percentage.

UConn’s defense is its strong point. The Huskies have held opponents to one goal or none in 11 games since the new year.

In what could be the game of the weekend, No. 6 Vermont will play No. 3 New Hampshire. Vermont (13-16-5) ended the regular season with wins over UConn and Northeastern. The Catamounts also have the league’s scoring leader, Natalie Mlynkova (15 goals, 11 assists) and seem to have steadied themselves after a turbulent season.

UNH, however, is hosting its first quarterfinal in 11 years. Backstopped by standout rookie goalie Sedona Blair, the Wildcats (17-15-2) are getting great two-way play out of graduate student forward Annie Berry of Milton of late.

The last quarterfinal Saturday sees No. 9 Merrimack, fresh off a Wednesday overtime victory over No. 8 Maine, face off with six-time defending league champion Northeastern. The No. 2 Huskies (23-10-3) didn’t look their best against UVM last weekend, but their roster has more big-game experience than any other team in the tournament. Katy Knoll elevates her game in important contests, as seen in January’s Beanpot victory.

Of all the opponents Northeastern could have lined up with, Merrimack may be the most worrisome. The Warriors (11-21-3) defeated Northeastern in October, 1-0. Northeastern returned the favor with a 4-0 shutout in January, but Merrimack returned the next day and went goal-for-goal with the Huskies, losing only 4-3.

No matter how wild the weekend might be, the victors have a quick turnaround, as the semifinals take place Wednesday, with the title game March 9.

Jenna Chaplain (left) represented St. Mary's of Lynn one final time last May at the Shot for Life at Warrior Arena. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Remarkable rookie

At this time last year, Jenna Chaplain was leading St. Mary’s (Lynn) in the MIAA tournament. This year, the Peabody native is being recognized as one of the best rookies in women’s college hockey.

Chaplain led Assumption in scoring with 6 goals and 14 assists in the program’s first year of Division 1 play. She was the second-best rookie in league scoring and led all rookies in assists.

Chaplain was an obvious choice for the NEWHA’s All-Rookie Team, along with another local skater, Bedford’s Grace Babington of Long Island University. She was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week multiple times, and nationally she was a runner-up for October’s Rookie of the Month as given out by the Hockey Commissioners Association and was named to its watch list for National Rookie of the Year.

“[The honors] are pretty cool,” Chaplain said. “It’s my first year playing college hockey and I didn’t know what to really expect.”

Chaplain made a quick adjustment to the college game, and she credits that for her success.

“My speed and quickness have definitely improved,” the criminology major said. “I’m making faster decisions with the puck.”

Although Assumption (10-22-4) lost in the NEWHA quarterfinals to Stonehill last weekend, Chaplain believes the Greyhounds served notice that they aren’t to be overlooked.

“I don’t think [opponents] expected how much our team came together so quickly,” Chaplain said. “They were surprised at how our systems worked and how aggressive our team was.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.