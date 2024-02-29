Jon Lester gets back in a Red Sox uniform, and not just for old times’ sake

That changed Thursday, when the three-time World Series-winning pitcher pulled on a navy blue hoodie, donned a Red Sox cap, and joined the team as a guest instructor.

All we can say is: It’s about time.

From the day in July 2014 that he was traded to Oakland, to the last day he pitched in the majors in 2021, through the first two years of his retirement, Lester has had no official connection to the franchise with which he started his career.

In the wake of a disappointing and contentious departure after contract negotiations fell apart, Lester distanced himself from the team that drafted him, the one he’d helped to two World Series championships, the one for which he pitched a no-hitter and started the first game of 12 playoff series, and the one that employed him when he underwent treatment for lymphoma.

But when new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, a former teammate of Lester’s, pitched the idea to manager Alex Cora — another former teammate — that the team reach out to Lester to come to spring training as a guest instructor, the rift was soon healed.

“I was excited,” Lester said. “I think ultimately when you’re done playing, you still want to be part of something, so it was nice to get a phone call, text, saying, ‘Hey, we want you to be part of this.’ It’s a good feeling.

“I think anybody in life just wants to be wanted, and it’s nice to be wanted, your presence appreciated around these guys.”

The Lester trade still rankles many Red Sox faithful, and the move ultimately eroded clubhouse chemistry too. But time, as it often does, has smoothed the rough edges where they matter most — with Lester.

“I’ve obviously grown up and matured since leaving in ‘14, and with that you understand that this game sucks sometimes on the business side of things,” he said. “When you’re in the moment, it can be difficult and it can be hard to understand why certain things happen, what was going through their minds.

“But the further you get away from the situation, you grow up and you mature and you realize, hey, this game, as beautiful as it is, the business gets in the way sometimes.

“I was a product of that, but to be back and to be invited here is pretty special. Obviously the history, and my history here, being a part of this organization is cool.”

Describing his first day as one of “wandering” around camp trying to get acclimated, learning the new language shared by pitching coaches and their pupils, and marveling at the throwing during live bullpens, Lester was quick to embrace the specialness of joining Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz, both of whom arrived Thursday, and Dwight Evans as a part of the franchise fabric.

“They had a heavy presence when I [played] here, and to see them still here it is pretty cool,” said Lester. “It means the Red Sox are taking care of them, making them feel welcome.”

As Cora put it, “I think when you win a World Series here, you’re connected to the organization, that’s the bottom line. You always go back to your roots, and that’s something that we appreciate.”

A Cora reunion

Alex Cora got to catch up in person with his older brother Joey Cora, the Tigers infield coach, as the teams faced off at JetBlue Park Thursday. Joey, who is 11 years Alex’s senior, joined the staff of Tigers manager A.J. Hinch after two years as third base coach of the Mets. The brothers had dinner Wednesday night.

Told by a reporter that Joey quickly earned a reputation for hitting the hardest fungos on the Tigers coaching staff, Alex said, “He’s tough, man.

“I learned that when I was a little kid, and over the years I’ve learned that. He will push you to the limits and he will make you a better player.”

Baseball symphony

The players enjoyed a pregame presentation/speech from Keith Lockhart, longtime conductor of the Boston Pops, whom Cora credited for sharing a great message about working together. “He talked about leadership, how we can get a group together, different talents, different levels, make it work,” Cora said. “What they do in his job in his domain, right, is amazing. You got to be on point with everything.” … First baseman Triston Casas took his second day of batting practice since returning from a weekend bout with the flu, and Cora said he’s expected to play Saturday. “Yesterday was my first day back and I already feel back to normal today,” Casas said. “I didn’t miss a beat.” … The Sox are ready to welcome back some other players as well, with Jarren Duran (toe) expected to make his spring debut as DH Friday against the Twins, Connor Wong (elbow soreness) to catch one of the split-squad games Saturday, and infielder Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) to play Sunday ... Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland was at the game, sitting for an extended time while chatting with legendary sportswriter Peter Gammons in the home dugout.

