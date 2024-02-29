Lexington girls survive first-round test vs. Acton-Boxborough, advance to Division 1 second round

“It’s a long season, and you’re playing since November,” said Lexington coach Steven Solly. “These kids have chemistry. They wanted this.”

But despite an early charge from No. 25 Acton-Boxborough, and a heroic effort (35 points, 18 rebounds) from senior Shannon Patrick, the eighth-seeded Minutemen stayed poised and used a scorching offense to pull away in the second half of a 74-55 win at home. Lexington advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of No. 9 Quincy vs. No. 24 Hopkinton.

The Lexington girls’ basketball team received one of the toughest first-round tests among host teams to start the MIAA Division 1 tournament.

Patrick, an All-Scholastic guard, plays much larger than her 5-foot-7-inch stature. She took over the first half with her hustle on the glass and perimeter shot-making. Sophia Shumilova drilled a deep 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer for the Revolution (15-8), who led 19-12 in the second quarter before the Minutemen (17-4) rallied.

Acton-Boxborough’s Shannon Patrick (right) scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a heroic effort for the Revolution that fell short against Lexington. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“She’s a kid that can hurt you inside and out, so we’re trying to make everything for her contested,” Solly said. “It’s hot in here, it’s an away gym, so credit to her; she had a heck of a game.”

Lexington junior Stella Criniti (18 points) swished a long 3-pointer to retake the lead, 22-21. The Minutemen pounced on passing lanes defensively and stayed hot from distance to wrestle away a 31-28 halftime advantage.

In the second half, the Minutemen displayed their offensive arsenal. Sophomore forward Taylor Wozniak caught fire from distance and Gloria Doyle took advantage of space inside the arc to rack up 18 points. The Minutemen opened the third quarter on a 13-4 run to push the lead to double digits, then scored the first seven points in the fourth quarter with crisp passing to put the game out of reach.

“It’s just all [about] communicating with each other and calling to each other that we’re open,” Wozniak said. “Obviously it’s loud in here, and we have to make sure we can all hear each other.”

Wozniak canned four 3s, finished with a team-high 20 points, and became the hot-hand defender on Patrick as her teammates struggled with foul trouble.

“We saw her get a couple of almost-deflections on [Patrick], so her length is really good, and we had some foul trouble on the kids that normally would guard Shannon,” Solly said. “Taylor, last year, struggled with defense, so that’s a good evolution for her.”

Though the seedings were lopsided, these teams expected a competitive game. Lexington won a 54-52 thriller two weeks prior on Feb. 16. Solly noted that his team came out lethargic in that road contest and had to attempt multiple comebacks to win in the final seconds.

This time, the Minutemen had a sense of urgency. They also remembered last season when, as a No. 9 seed, they lost at home in overtime of the first round to Reading.

“It definitely feels good, especially in our home gym, knowing last year didn’t go so great,” Wozniak said. “This was definitely our chance to redeem ourselves, and I think we did a good job of that.”

Lexington’s Samantha Fortier (No. 20) hits the deck to make a pass to teammate Stella Crinti (left) during the second half of the Minutemen's 74-55 victory over Acton-Boxborough in a Division 2 first-round girls' basketball matchup. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Andover 45, Franklin 43 — Senior captain Ella Vidoni (20 points) hit a go-ahead floater in the lane with 22 seconds to play to lift the defending champion Warriors (15-7) over the No. 20 Panthers (10-11). “They realized early on we can’t replace the [graduated] seniors we lost,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “So, they know they have to play with each other and they have to defend and rebound.” Arissa Dorelas added 12 points and fellow senior Maddy Osborne made multiple critical defensive plays down the stretch. “It’s resilience, it’s relentlessness,” Hibino said, “and it’s just always believing and trusting each other.”

Attleboro 57, Malden Catholic 42 — It was a total team effort for No. 14 Bombardiers (15-7), who defeated the No. 19 Lancers (11-9) in a first-round matchup. Avery James dropped 13 points, Tia Williamson added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Rylie Camacho scored 11, and Kayla Goldrick was immense with 8 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 blocks.

Central Catholic 56, King Philip 41 — Junior Aniela Kwo led the No. 6 Raiders (17-4) to a first-round victory, scoring 22 points and collecting 9 rebounds. Kerri Finneran added 11 points.

Needham 51, Shrewsbury 34 — Hannah Levine scored 17 points, collected 5 rebounds and recorded 4 steals to lead the No. 10 Rockets (14-6) to a first-round victory over the No. 23 Colonials (11-10). Annie Camozzi (11 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds) contributed.

Woburn 72, Peabody 36 — Mckenna Morrison dropped 23 points, Jayelyn Cunniff added 13, and Kayleigh McCarthy scored 10 to lift the No. 4 Tanners (17-4) to a first-round victory. They move on to face No. 13 Andover, the defending champions, in the Round of 16.

Division 2 State

Reading 62, Pembroke 50 — Molly Trahan drained five 3-pointers en route to a 20-point performance for the No. 15 Rockets (15-6) in a first-round victory over the No. 18 Titans (13-8). Brooke Pulpi added 19 points.

Walpole 61, Archbishop Williams 37 — Junior Izzy Adams (20 points) eclipsed 1,000 career points for the second-seeded Timberwolves (16-5) in the first-round win against No. 31 Archbishop Williams (7-14).

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 60, Saugus 34 — Elliana Scalabrine dropped 24 points and Eric Hill followed with 22 and 14 rebounds to lead the No. 8 Raiders (14-7) to a first-round victory.

Junior Elliana Scalabrine, who scored a game-high 24 points, drives on Saugus's Devany Millerick during host Dover-Sherborn's 60-34 victory Thursday night in the MIAA Division 3 girls' basketball tournament. SEBASTIAN HUSSAR/DOVER-SHERBORN HIGH SCHOOL

Foxborough 75, Bellingham 37 — Kailey Sullivan scored 18 points to lead the No. 1 Warriors (20-2) to a dominant Round of 32 victory. They move on to face No. 17 Wilmington in the second round.

Norwell 54, Notre Dame (Worcester) 36 — Behind juniors Maddie Oliver (18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists) and Reagan Dowd (9 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals), the second-seeded Clippers (20-1) pulled away from the No. 31 Rebels (8-14) to punch their ticket to the Round of 16.

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 44, Easthampton 34 — The No. 19 Lady Generals (13-9) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the No. 14 Eagles (14-8) and advance to the second round. Sasha Makogonov (15 points) and Sadie Gamber (14 points, two 3-pointers) led the way.

Division 5 State

St. John Paul II 43, Minuteman 22 — Devin Crofford scored 21 points to lead the No. 9 Lions (15-6) to a Round of 32 victory over the No. 24 Mustangs (15-4).

Correspondents Sam Robb O’Haggan, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.