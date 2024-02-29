Izzy Blake completes hat trick with double OT winner for Martha’s Vineyard in first playoff win in program history

To finish it off, the sophomore provided a historic goal 1:24 into double overtime: not just her hat trick tally, but the goal that gave the Vineyarders their first playoff win in program history, a 3-2 in double overtime triumph in a MIAA Division 2 matchup Thursday afternoon at Bajko Rink in Hyde Park.

After the No. 21 Martha’s Vineyard girls’ hockey team trailed 1-0 heading into the second period, it was Blake who tied the score less than two minutes in. When No. 12 Dedham took back the lead, Blake tied it again in the opening minute of the third period.

“I just started screaming,” Blake said. “I’ve just been looking forward to that moment for a long time. Everyone just diving on top of me like that, it’s a dream come true.”

Blake played a give-and-go with classmate Eleanor Mone in the 3-on-3 double-overtime session, getting the puck back just outside the crease and dropping down to a knee to slam it into the net.

The Vineyarders (12-9-0) made trips to the playoffs in the past but came up empty each time. They got a stroke of luck with Blake, who missed the last three games of the regular season due to injury, but returned in time for postseason play to bring some fresh legs to the group.

“When she shoots the puck, she can rifle it,” said Martha’s Vineyard coach Geoghan Coogan. “We’re not a super deep team right now, so it was great to have her back.”

Dedham (14-5-2) took the early lead, with senior captain Abbey Keyes netting a wraparound on the power play. Blake scored her first to tie the game 1:49 into the second — a loose puck bounced out to her above the circles, and she one-timed a missile far side.

The Marauders got back in front three minutes later, with sophomore Julie Cotto’s transition wrister flying into the top corner. But early in the third, Blake struck again. This time, she set up in the slot and roofed another one-timer.

“It just comes naturally,” Blake said of her powerful shot. “Just put all your ‘oomph’ in it.”

Senior goalie Rebecca Mandelli — who just learned to skate two years ago — made 25 stops for the Vineyarders in the win. She saved nine of 10 Dedham shots in the first when the Marauders controlled the play and made timely saves later as the Vineyarders grew into the game.

Even though it was cold and windy, the ferry ride back to the Vineyard was certain to be rocking.

“Having grown up on the island, and played and coached for the last 20 years in youth hockey and high school, it’s just amazing,” Coogan said. “I was anticipating crying when we lost, and now I’m crying when we won.”