Springing forward, MIAA unanimously lowers victory margin for lacrosse from 10 to seven goals

The lacrosse committee was in favor of lowering the MOV, with Andover AD Wayne Puglisi, the coaches’ rep, deeming the change “extremely important.” A vote, despite support from the TMC, had been tabled at the January meeting.

After conferring with member schools, the state association’s tournament management committee voted unanimously Thursday morning to lower the maximum goal differential for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse from 10 to seven goals, effective immediately.

FRANKLIN — Two-plus years into statewide tournament format, the MIAA made its first change to the margin of victory cap that is part of the formula utilized used to determined power rankings for postseason seeding.

Advertisement

Puglisi said the coaches initially wanted the number to be six, which falls between the five-goal rule when offenses do not need to remain in the attacking box — resulting in less slashing — and the 12-goal margin that results in a running clock. But seven was certainly agreeable.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Lowering the cap, he said, brings it closer to other sports in terms of how many possessions are needed to reach the maximum MOV. The cap for basketball is 10 points — four possessions — and three goals in soccer requires three possessions.

“Ten goals in boys’ lacrosse seemed like an absurd amount,” Puglisi said.

▪ Monday’s injunction that allowed the Oliver Ames boys’ basketball team (6-14) to participate in the Division 2 tournament — resulting in a home game as the 32nd seed and a 54-51 win over Norwood — prompted 10 minutes of discussion. OA had failed to file an entry form opting into the tournament.

Plymouth South principal Patricia Fry thanked the MIAA for reimbursing her school for the cost of the bus that was already on its way to Amherst/Pelham for a preliminary-round game before the judge ordered the field to be reseeded.

Advertisement

Fry said that the current process worked for 300-plus schools and sees no reason to change it because of one person not doing their job correctly.

“I would hesitate and be concerned if we took away a process that has been working for all sports for everything that you have to manage — from Western Mass. to Eastern Mass. — it’s a big deal if you can’t get in a form, with 95 reminders that you get,” Fry said. “I struggle, because we’re adults. The adults should have to fill out the forms.”

Speaking after the meeting, MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin said that he has been receiving support from the membership following the ruling.

“What’s been interesting, since Monday, is we’re hearing the membership loud and clear that the whole [MIAA] and the one [exceptions], again,” he said. “Over 500 [teams], between hockey and basketball, are being followed and adhered to – and then you heard in this meeting – a cross section saying accountability needs to happen.

Baldwin said that 10,000 individual entries were made for indoor track, swimming and wrestling, and there was one injunction granted, a swimmer from Longmeadow.

“We will look in the mirror on anything, but do you let the one change what the membership [has put in place]?” he asked.



