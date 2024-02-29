Revolution make strong first impression at Gillette, roll to advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Chancalay added a second to his goal in winning last Thursday ’s opening leg in the 58th minute, Mark-Anthony Kaye put the final boot of the match into the net, and New England advanced on aggregate to face reigning Central American Cup champions Alajuelense. The Revolution are scheduled to host the Costa Rican club on Wednesday, with the road leg on March 14.

Nacho Gil slotted home a feed from brother Carles in the ninth minute Thursday night in Foxborough, all the hosts would need in what became a 3-0 victory over Panama’s CA Independiente at a chilly Gillette Stadium.

The Gil brothers came together, Tomás Chancalay struck again, and the Revolution are into the final 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

New England opened the scoring with a strong 30 seconds of buildup. Seven of the 11 players strung together nine passes, delivering the ball from goalkeeper Henrich Ravas to Nacho Gil, who followed a left-footed touch from brother Carles Gil into the penalty area and fired across CAI keeper Eddie Roberts into the bottom left corner.

It was the younger Gil’s first goal in 20 matches with the Revolution, whom he joined as a free agent in August 2022.

A quicker build nearly doubled the lead in the 20th minute, Carles Gil feeding DeJuan Jones streaking up the left. Jones fed ahead to Giacomo Vrioni, who’d split two defenders, at the edge of the penalty area, but the Italian went down as he rounded a fallen Roberts with CAI’s Orman Davis in pursuit. The official ruled Davis’s arm into Vrioni’s lower back was mild enough to card Vrioni for diving, a call which held up on review.

It was a fourth yellow in three matches for Vrioni, who followed one in the Panamanian leg against CAI with two (and a dismissal) in just 25 minutes of Saturday’s Major League Soccer loss to D.C. United. Vrioni will be suspended for the first leg against Alajuelense for accumulated cards, per tournament rules.

Revolution coach Caleb Porter said after the match he hoped to appeal Thursday’s card, but wasn’t sure if he could.

Carles Gil’s night was over at halftime, replaced by 18-year-old rising star Esmir Bajraktarevic, who admirably filled No. 10′s role conducting the Revolution attack. He collected Nacho Gil’s overhead ball in the 58th, with both he and Chancalay racing behind a four-man CAI backline. After one touch carried Bajraktarevic into the penalty area, he put it to the middle and Chancalay, who finished the break with an easy right foot past Roberts.

Chancalay nearly made it three in the 71st minute, handling around two CAI players off a corner and drilling a right foot effort off the crossbar. The ball carried to Bajraktarevic, but his left-footed blast was blocked by Davis.

Ema Boateng then briefly had a goal in the 82nd, just five minutes after coming on for Chancalay, when he was left alone in the penalty area to slide home a Vrioni feed. Review, however, ruled Nick Lima was offside earlier in the play, negating it. It instead fell to Kaye, brought on for Nacho Gil in the 85th, to cap the scoring on the last play of the match.

Vrioni won a battle on the left edge of the penalty area, carried to the edge of the 6-yard box, and fed to the middle and an open Kaye, whose left foot rolled under a tumbling Roberts.

The Revolution open the MLS portion of their Gillette schedule when they welcome Toronto on Sunday afternoon.