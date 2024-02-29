Patriots are in need of tight ends, whether through free agency or the draft

For a team with no shortage of offensive needs, regardless of what sort of scheme new coordinator Alex Van Pelt might favor, they could use a tight end or two.

Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown are set to become free agents. That leaves one tight end — La’Michael Pettway — under contract.

Figuring out a return for Henry would seem to make the most sense. The sturdy veteran was one of the best things about the occasionally brutal offense the last two years. His six touchdown receptions were the most on the roster in 2023. In all, the 29-year-old had 133 catches for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns the past three seasons.

Advertisement

There’s also the chance that Brown could return on short money. The veteran, who was a late-summer pickup, proved himself to be a physical presence with a knack for versatility (he also took snaps at fullback) and big plays. (Of those on the team who had 10 or more receptions, the 6-foot-6-inch, 258-pounder had the highest yards per catch at 16.3.)

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

There’s also Harrison Bryant to consider. A backup with the Browns the last four seasons with Van Pelt, he had 89 catches over that stretch, including 31 in 2022. The 6-5, 230-pounder’s familiarity with Van Pelt could come into play when discussing Bryant’s impending free agency.

While the franchise tag remains an outside possibility for Henry (at a cost of $12.693 million), the Patriots would still need to create depth at the position. Outside of Houston’s Dalton Schultz, free agency doesn’t offer many potential impact players.

How about the draft? Georgia’s Brock Bowers is, outside of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the closest thing this draft has to a sure thing among offensive skill-position players. A two-time national champion, the 6-4, 240-pounder had 56 catches for 714 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

Advertisement

He’s certainly aware of the impact that an elite tight end can have in New England.

“I grew up watching [Rob Gronkowski],” Bowers said Thursday. “I loved watching Gronk. He’s kind of like a huge role model for me looking at him growing up. And watching [George] Kittle and [Travis] Kelce.”

Bowers got some face time with Gronkowski at the Super Bowl, and even though he confessed to getting grief for looking smallish in a picture that circulated online with the former Patriots tight end, meeting Gronkowski had a sizable impact.

“I grew up watching Gronk and [Tom] Brady,” Bowers said. “It was really cool being able to meet him.”

Bowers said he hasn’t met with the Patriots. While there are still opportunities to connect — Jerod Mayo pointed to the value of the 30 pre-draft onsite visits — the chances of Bowers landing with the Patriots are slim.

Ja’Tavion Sanders of Texas (45 receptions, 682 yards, 2 touchdowns last season) might be a greater possibility, particularly if the Patriots are able to trade down and accumulate more Day 2 choices. The 6-4, 252-pounder may not be on Bowers’s level, but he is another big pass catcher capable of running away or over defenders.

One other name worth watching as a Day 2 or 3 pick — especially if the Patriots land quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall — is fellow Tar Heel Bryson Nesbit. The 6-6, 245-pounder evolved into a favorite target of Maye, ending last season with 41 catches for 585 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Franchising Henry for a year could open the door for a developmental prospect, which could create a chance for Iowa’s Erick All (21 catches, 299 yards, 3 TDs), who is coming off a torn ACL and is worth keeping an eye on, particularly given the Hawkeyes’ ability to produce tight ends.

On Thursday, the 6-4, 245-pounder said his surgically repaired right knee “feels great,” but he will put off working out for teams until he’s 100 percent.

“Anything you can think of to do on my knee right now I can do,” he said. “I’m just ready to get after it.”

All, who spent the bulk of his college career at Michigan before transferring to Iowa, said he has a lot to offer.

“I feel like I’m versatile,” he said. “One play I can be lined up as a fullback and hit the [middle linebacker], and the next I can be out in the slot catching the ball downfield and high-pointing it. I just feel like I can do whatever a coach asks me to do. Fullback, slot, off the ball. Pulling. Line me up out wide and run a deep route.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.