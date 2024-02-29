Thursday’s spring training report: Rafael Devers (HR) and Trevor Story (two RBIs) lead Red Sox past Tigers

BREAKDOWN: Garrett Whitlock continued his push to be in the rotation, throwing three solid innings, giving up three hits, an earned run, and striking out six. That was enough to support the 2-0 lead the Sox gave him in the first inning. Tyler O’Neill had a hit and scored a run, Rafael Devers hit his second home run of the spring in the third and singled in the first, scoring two runs. Trevor Story drove in two runs, on a first-inning double and a bases-loaded walk. The nicest surprise was 19-year-old minor leaguer Roman Anthony, who got his first two hits.

NEXT: The Red Sox play the Twins at Hammond Stadium Friday at 1:05 p.m. Lucas Giolito is the scheduled starter, with Chris Murphy, Isaiah Campbell, and Justin Slaten to follow. The Twins will start righthander Joe Ryan.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.