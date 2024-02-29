24 years later, Tom Brady attempts to beat his NFL Combine 40-yard dash time

During a photoshoot with NoBull, the athletic apparel company that recently merged with Brady’s TB12 company , Brady explained to his business partner why he decided to dust off the ol’ running shoes.

Nearly two and a half decades after he ran a 5.28 second 40-yard dash, Tom Brady set out to beat his former time.

“Do you actually even want to do this?” NoBull owner Mike Repole asked over the phone. “I mean I understand you haven’t been an athlete in over a year.”

“I need to do this. This will be fun,” Brady responded.

The 46-year-old took to the start line and, with the same long-strides and awkward gait, attempted to prove that some things do get better with age.

Two members of Brady’s team timed him – one clocking 5.18 seconds and the other 5.12 seconds.

“If you did that 25 years ago, you’d get drafted in the third round,” Repole said.

Despite recording one of the slowest quarterback 40 times in NFL history at the 2000 NFL Combine, Brady’s legs served him well over his 23 seasons. He recorded 1,100 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns during his career.

“That was fun. Next year, it’s gonna be faster,” Brady said.