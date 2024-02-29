Canada restores visa requirement for Mexican visitors

Some provincial officials say a surge of asylum-seekers has strained their resources and their ability to provide social services.

The rule follows months of discussions between the two countries over the rise in the number of Mexicans entering Canada, including repeated attempts by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address the issue with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Canada announced Thursday that it would require visas for Mexican nationals to enter the country, a move that comes amid a surge in asylum requests from Mexicans arriving in Canada.

“We needed to give Mexico, because of our friendship, the chance to rectify things,” Marc Miller, Canada’s immigration minister, said at a news conference.

“This clearly was not done,” he added, “so we had to take a decision.”

The visa mandate, which will go into effect Thursday night, had been lifted by Trudeau in 2016 to boost tourism and as a sign of the close ties between the two countries.

Since then, the number of Mexican asylum claims has soared, to roughly 24,000 last year from 260 eight years ago. About 17 percent of all Canadian asylum claims last year were filed by Mexican nationals.

Most asylum claims from Mexico are rejected, withdrawn, or abandoned, Miller said, clogging up an immigration system already facing difficulties trying to cope with a mounting backlog of refugee claims. “It has ripple effects,” he said.

For some Mexicans who can afford plane tickets, flying to Canada has become an alternate route to the United States, allowing them to avoid the smugglers who control the paths to the US southern border.

US immigration officials have recorded a large increase in the number of migrants, including Mexicans, crossing into the United States from Canada, though nowhere near the enormous numbers at the southern border.

“But they are significant,” Miller said. “And that’s something we have to manage as a partner with the US.”

Immigration has become a major issue in the United States before the November election, and the Biden administration has made the tightening of the country’s borders a top political priority.

President Biden and former president Donald Trump, who is almost certain to be Biden’s Republican rival for the White House, were both scheduled to appear Thursday in South Texas to discuss migration.

López Obrador told reporters Thursday that his government respected Canada’s decision, but said that Canada could have sought “other alternatives,” without offering specifics.

He also issued a “small, respectful, fraternal reproach” to Trudeau, although he said that his government’s response would be “to act with prudence, with serenity.”

Not all Mexicans will be required to have a visa to travel to Canada. The rule excludes Mexicans who have had a Canadian visa within the past 10 years, or if they currently have a temporary US visa. Travelers in this category need an electronic travel authorization, which is valid for up to five years.

Canada’s visa decision is the latest step in the country’s effort to address asylum claims made from regular ports of entry, such as airports, and from unofficial border crossings.

Canadian officials in January also placed restrictions on foreign students, doubling the savings threshold that new applicants must have to qualify for a study permit, after a surge raised concerns about pressures on housing.

After an agreement with the United States, Canada last year closed a popular land border crossing between New York state and Quebec, called Roxham Road, after a spike in migrants entering Canada there.

Some provincial leaders, including François Legault, the premier of Quebec, have criticized the federal government’s response and say it needs to provide more financial help to defray the costs of absorbing thousands of migrants.

About half of Canada’s 290,000 asylum-seekers are in Quebec, the province’s immigration minister has said, and Quebec is asking the government for 1 billion Canadian dollars ($740 million) in assistance.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.