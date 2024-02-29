Freight train kills 3 people at a railway crossing at a train station in central Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A freight train hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train, police said Thursday.

The victims — a 25-year-old man, a woman in her 20s and a third person who was not immediately identified — crossed the tracks without seeing the freight train approaching, Felicia Davidsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told broadcaster SVT.

Police said Thursday that the accident was being investigated. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains.