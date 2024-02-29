Putin says West risks nuclear conflict if it intervenes more in Ukraine

“We also have weapons that can strike targets on their territory,” Putin said. “Do they not understand this?”

Putin said NATO countries that were helping Ukraine strike Russian territory or might consider sending their own troops “must, in the end, understand” that “all this truly threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and therefore the destruction of civilization.”

President Vladimir Putin of Russia said the West faced the prospect of nuclear conflict if it intervened more directly in the war in Ukraine, using an annual speech to the nation Thursday to escalate his threats against Europe and the United States.

The Russian leader alluded to comments by President Emmanuel Macron of France this week raising the possibility of sending troops from NATO countries to Ukraine, a scenario the Kremlin said would lead to the “inevitability” of a direct conflict between Russia and the Western alliance.

The United States and other Western governments have largely tried to distance themselves from Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, and Macron’s remarks about the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine drew quick rebukes from other Western officials, who have ruled out such deployments.

Putin, however, considers Russian-occupied Ukraine to be Russian territory, and he seized on Macron’s remarks to amplify his threat. “We remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to the territory of our country,” Putin said, an apparent reference to the invasions of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte. “But now the consequences for potential interventionists will be much more tragic.”

Putin’s threats Thursday came in the opening minutes of his annual state-of-the-nation speech, a keystone event in the Kremlin calendar in which the president declares his plans and priorities in a televised address to hundreds of officials, lawmakers, and other members of Russia’s ruling elite.

This year, the speech took on added significance because of Russia’s presidential elections, scheduled for March 15-17, in which Putin is running for another six-year term. He is assured of winning, but the Kremlin has mounted a concerted publicity campaign before the vote, seeking to use it as a stamp of public approval for Putin’s rule, and by extension, his war.

The speech came at a geopolitically delicate time: More than two years into the war, Russia has taken the initiative on the battlefield, military aid is stalled in the US Congress, and Western governments are at odds over how best to support Ukraine.

At home, Putin is showing no sign of slowing his crackdown on the opposition, which suffered a crushing blow with the death of its imprisoned leader, Alexei Navalny.

“Russia’s political system is one of the foundations of the country’s sovereignty,” Putin said in his speech, suggesting he would continue to stifle what he casts as Western-organized dissent. “We will not let anyone interfere in our domestic affairs.”

Putin has repeatedly made veiled nuclear threats against the West since he launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, seeking to leverage Russia’s enormous nuclear arsenal to deter Europe and the United States from supporting Ukraine.

He had appeared to dial down that rhetoric in the past year. But on Thursday, he returned to it, coupling his threats with a claim that he was ready to resume arms-control negotiations with the United States — but only, he suggested, if Washington was ready to discuss the war in Ukraine as well.

“Russia is ready for a dialogue with the United States on matters of strategic stability,” Putin said, a reference to arms-control talks with Washington that had been briefly underway before Russia’s invasion.

In an apparent reference to Ukraine, Putin added: “This must, naturally, be done only as a single complex, including all those aspects that affect the security of our country.”

Putin previously sought a sweeping security arrangement with NATO in late 2021, weeks before he launched his full-scale invasion. At the time, Western officials dismissed Russia’s proposal as a nonstarter, because it would have codified a Russian sphere of influence across the former Soviet Union.

The White House, for its part, has rebuffed Putin’s efforts to put the United States at the center of any negotiations about the war in Ukraine. US officials have said the United States has not and will not negotiate on behalf of Ukraine.

Putin’s threats against the West took up only a few minutes of a speech that lasted more than two hours. Much of the address focused on bread-and-butter domestic issues like highways, health care, energy infrastructure, and education.

But Putin framed all those domestic priorities as being contingent on the success of his invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin refers to as the “special military operation.” He offered no new details on the war’s goals or how it might end, saying only that Russia aimed to “root out Nazism” — a reference to his frequent, false claims about Ukraine being run by “Nazis.”

“I will underline the most important thing,” Putin said at the end of his speech. “The fulfillment of all the targeted plans today depends directly on our soldiers, officers, volunteers — all the military personnel fighting right now on the front.”

It was a signal that Putin intends to use his March reelection to portray Russia as committed to the war, with the overwhelming majority of the public behind it. Putin described the war’s soldiers and supporters as Russia’s “true elite,” and unveiled a training program and other measures meant to elevate veterans to management positions in civilian life in areas like government, education, and business.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.