US views on Israel are far more divided than a poll cited by Netanyahu suggests

In a brief statement defending what he called Israel’s “considerable success,” Netanyahu cited a poll, conducted by Harvard-CAPS Harris over Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, that asked registered voters in the United States, as part of a series of other questions about Israel, “In this conflict do you support more Israel or more Hamas?”

But Americans’ views of the issue are, in fact, far more divided, results from industry-leading pollsters show.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed this week to a US poll showing that an overwhelming majority of the American public backs Israel over Hamas, citing it as evidence of strong support for his country's war in the Gaza Strip.

About 82 percent of the respondents, the equivalent of more than 4 out of 5 US voters, said they supported Israel more than Hamas. “This will help us continue the campaign until total victory,” Netanyahu said.

But more-expansive questions asked by top polling firms since the war began have consistently shown complexity in Americans’ views on Israel and its conduct in Gaza.

Asked whether the United States should “support Israel, support Hamas, or not take a position” in the war, just 45 percent of registered voters chose Israel, according to a poll conducted by the Marquette University Law School between Feb. 5 and Feb. 15.

More voters — 48 percent — said the United States should not take a position, and 7 percent said it should support Hamas.

The Marquette University Law School is one of the most respected pollsters in the United States when it comes to questions of accuracy and methodological transparency, and it holds the maximum rating — three stars — given by analytical website FiveThirtyEight in its pollster ratings.

Harris Insights & Analytics, the organization behind the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll, holds a 1.6-star rating from FiveThirtyEight and a far lower transparency score, which attempts to quantify how transparent a pollster is with how it conducts polls. The methodology of the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll has been questioned by some other polling firms, particularly in light of media attention received by its “dramatic” but sometimes “bizarrely inconsistent” findings on Americans’ views of Israel, Semafor reported in December.

Another well-regarded pollster, AP-NORC, found in late January that half of US adults felt Israel’s military response in Gaza had “gone too far.” Just 31 percent said it had “been about right,” and 15 percent said it had “not gone far enough.”

The very different picture painted by the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll can be attributed, at least in part, to nuances of polling methodology, including the fact that its respondents could only indicate support for either Israel or Hamas.

There is no polling industry consensus on whether such “forced choice” questions are best practice, according to Carl Bialik, US politics editor at YouGov. Giving respondents the option of a more neutral or mixed answer can give them “an out,” but can also clarify whether they hold a truly middle-ground stance on the subject, are conflicted, or don’t know or care enough about it to hold a strong view, he said.

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School poll, added that even what may seem to be minor variations in question framing can produce results pointing to “substantively different conclusions.”

He offered an example unrelated to the war: In 2022, Marquette conducted two randomized experiments in which half the respondents of a sample were asked whether they thought that “Supreme Court justices’ decisions” were mainly motivated by politics or by the law. The other half were asked whether they thought that “the Supreme Court” was mainly motivated by politics or by the law.

“I would not have told you ahead of time that that difference in wording would matter much at all,” Franklin said. But the results indicated — both times, by about 10 percentage points — that people viewed the decisions of the court, as an institution, to be more politically motivated than those of the justices.

Ultimately, one should look to a variety of questions asked by a variety of pollsters for an accurate understanding of public opinion on a given subject, Franklin said. Although Netanyahu was mostly accurate in how he cited the finding of the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll, “there are plenty of other polls that show different results, and he omitted those,” Franklin said.

“Virtually any politician citing a poll does it for their own purposes — does it because it serves their rhetorical needs at the time,” he added.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.