Brookline painter Leslie Sills brings women’s art history to life

“‘The Tea’ reminded me of an experience I had being interviewed for a boarding school where I totally didn’t feel like I fit in,” Sills said. So she inserted herself as a teen into Cassatt’s scene. In other paintings, Sills, who has written children’s books about women in art history such as “ Inspirations: Stories About Women Artists ,” dances with Frida Kahlo and becomes prey for an owlish Louise Bourgeois .

In “Artists I Have Known” at Gallery Kayafas, Leslie Sills paints herself into the worlds of artists she admires. For instance, she saw Mary Cassatt’s “ The Tea ” at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Leslie Sills, "The Interview," 2023. Oil on panel. Leslie Sills

We visited Sills in her world.

Age: 76

Originally from: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lives in: Brookline

Studio: In her apartment

Studio mate: Gigi, a fluffy little Coton de Tulear

Making a living: In addition to writing and painting, Sills has taught art in after-school programs and in private classes in her home. She taught outside through COVID-19, then retired.

Leslie Sills in her library, with a large-scale figure of her sister. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

How she started: “My mother and father, all they wanted me to do was marry somebody that would give me a good life,” Sills said. “I was a creative little girl, but I got squelched.”

Studying psychology at Boston University in the late 1960s, she opted to focus on occupational therapy.

“I didn’t like it at all. But that semester I had to go to a pottery studio. In case I had a patient who was blind, they wanted me to be able to work with clay to show the patient how to do it. I never left the pottery studio.”

For decades, Sills was best known for her whimsical, sometimes surreal ceramic figures.

What she makes: After a slow transition from clay, Sills has focused on painting since 2012. “It’s very hard to get people to buy a sculpture,” she said. Her paintings at Gallery Kayafas range from $5,000-$10,000.

Color lies at the ready on a worktable in the studio of Leslie Sills. Her show "Artists I Have Known" is at Gallery Kayafas. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

How she works: “The images come to me when I’m sleeping or going to sleep. Then I do a really scribbly, looks-like-a-5-year-old-did-it drawing.”

She composes a more formal drawing the size of her canvas, puts tracing paper on top, and traces it with a chalk pencil. Flipping that, she transfers it to the canvas. That’s when the oil paints come out.

“Once I’m using the color, I’m really fine, because I love color,” she said.

Advice for artists: “Don’t let anybody stop you. If it’s what you want to do, you’ll find a way,”

Leslie Sills, "In the Studio," 2021. Oil on panel. Leslie Sills

LESLIE SILLS: Artists I Have Known

At Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave., through March 23. 617-482-0411. www.gallerykayafas.com/artists-i-have-known

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram @cate.mcquaid.