Talent to spare on Netflix’s ‘Ripley’

Andrew Scott has been winning tons of praise — if not an Oscar nomination — for his performance in “All of Us Strangers.” Next up for him: a new eight-episode miniseries based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Called simply “Ripley,” it’s coming to Netflix on April 4.

Scott will play Tom Ripley, the suave but violent and amoral con man that Highsmith featured in five novels. Johnny Flynn will play Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning will play Marge Sherwood. In Anthony Minghella’s 1999 movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” those three roles were played, respectively, by Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s set in the early 1960s, when Ripley is hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy and convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie, to return home. The show is written, directed, and executive produced by Steve Zaillian of “The Night Of” and “Schindler’s List,” and it’s in black-and-white.