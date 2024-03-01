BLOWW: A queer community built on trust and taking up space in the world of professional wrestling

“We have people who are huge wrestling marks. We have people who were theater nerds. We have people who were dancers. We have people who never did a sport in their life,” said Heather McCormack, a BLOWW wrestler since 2014. “They’re just excited to be a queer person taking up space in a safe and supportive environment.”

Sure, trust is built from literally holding each other’s lives in their hands, performing dangerous choreographed stunts during their elaborate stage show for sold-out crowds across Boston, but what BLOWW has offered for 20 years is a haven for female, non-binary, transgender, and questioning artists to freely create and express themselves.

For Boston League of Wicked Wrestlers members, the trust they share goes beyond the ring.

That environment showcases athleticism and gives members of historically marginalized genders and sexual identities a chance — as brash, hammy, professional wrestlers — to be as visible as possible. On Sunday at the Center for Arts at the Armory in Somerville, the uplifting values of professional wrestling will be on full display.

“In the queer community, it’s not always about ‘us versus them,’” said Emily Whitney, a wrestler since 2018. “It’s ‘What are we doing for ourselves and how can we provide support?’ That’s been huge for me.”

For the past six years, BLOWW has been drawing sold-out crowds to increasingly large venues, including events at Arts at the Armory in the last two years.

Older events generated buzz, but they were different in that they had a raw, DIY ethos. The shows were often at dive bars or punk shows, and featured little more than a wrestling mat on the ground. There wasn’t any professional training around this time either, with everyone learning their moves from older members or online video demonstrations.

“We would literally duct tape our gym mats to these grimy floors and throw each other around and do wildly dangerous, untrained moves,” said McCormack, who was first drawn to the organization after witnessing what was billed as a women’s wrestling league 10 years ago. The spectator-to-participant pipeline has become common among BLOWW members.

“I did not grow up watching professional wrestling,” she said, adding that she didn’t have much of an athletic background but loved theater. “I was very excited by the fact that it was just a bunch of women that seemed incredibly badass. I was just like, ‘I want to be like that. I want to beat people up.’”

Heather McCormack wrestling as Pammmmmmmmmmmmy at Arts at the Armory in 2023. James Dattolo

These early shows were well received, but they took a toll on the performers, who suffered long-lasting injuries in the name of their art. McCormack recalled that when the group first started receiving professional advice in 2018, their first trainer, Providence wrestler Sully Banger, was both amazed and horrified by what he saw.

“He came in and saw us, and he was like, ‘What the hell, you guys are gonna die,” she said. “He was like, ‘What you guys are doing is crazy and awesome, and I want to help you.’”

He eventually connected the group with a different local trainer, which elevated the wrestling element of their performances. This was one of several changes within the organization that took place in the late 2010s. The biggest came in 2017, when the group officially rebranded to the Boston League of Wicked Wrestlers, changed from “Women Wrestlers,” and established itself as an explicitly LGBTQ+ organization.

“One of our members came out as non-binary,” said McCormack. “We talked about it as a league and decided what we really want to do is provide a space where people who are marginalized have a platform to express themselves and be the architects of their own story.”

These developments, paired with the decisions to invest more into the theatrical side of shows and to “punch up” with their comedy instead of aiming to shock, birthed a new BLOWW.

“We have the best fans in the world,” she said. “We’re not training to the extent of these other wrestling promotions, but what we do is provide storytelling and character development and a universe and a community that is so unique.”

BLOWW prides itself on being welcoming for fans and providing an alternative to the very male-dominated culture surrounding the sport. The organization embraces the art form of professional wrestling — in all its campiness and violence — to the fullest, and has received a lot of support from outside wrestlers.

“I met so many wrestlers who were really kind and really believed in what we were doing,” said Veronica Santana, a member of BLOWW since 2016. “They believe in our mission to be for marginalized gender identities and queer folks.”

Santana portrays Shabby Wizard, a mystical being who’s flunked out of wizardry school and wants to prove their worth through physical combat. When choosing her wrestling persona, she wanted something that would allow herself to perform completely uninhibited.

“I feel like I can just be myself without any fear of how I’m going to be interpreted,” she said. “It’s really an escape to be this character who’s this amorphous, genderless wizard. I’m not thinking about my body and feeling insecure, I just feel glorious, it’s beyond feeling beautiful.”

Whitney, who wrestles as THE BUTCHER, leans hard into being a heel, portraying a union-busting villain to rile up audiences. They take great joy in being a brash antagonist and satirizing an issue that’s very important to them.

“I work in the beer business, and it’s very hard, grueling work oftentimes,” they said. “I love being able to get the crowd to hate me because they know that workers need rights and they deserve to unionize. Everyone in our crowd is on board with that.”

The evolution of BLOWW has seen identity shifts and booming production values, but according to McCormack, the mission has been consistent since the start.

“For an arts organization of any kind to survive and thrive over 20 years is awesome,” she said. “At our core, we’re creating a platform for people who have traditionally been excluded from these spaces to be their biggest and best selves.”

The Boston League of Wicked Wrestlers hosts “Krystal’s Brawl” Sunday, March 3, at the Center for Arts at the Armory in Somerville. Doors are at 6 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m. The event is sold out.

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.