The Caribbean’s overlooked gem: Here’s why Grenada should be high on your list of islands to visit

And here I was, not only eavesdropping but also planning to share the secret of the beautiful, uncrowded Paradise Beach with the world. This is the way I often felt during my trip to Grenada. My assignment was to write about the island, but I wanted to keep it to myself. I fell in love with the stunning blue water, scenic volcanic hills, and the unhurried pace of the Caribbean nation about 100 miles north of Venezuela.

“I don’t understand why there aren’t more people here,” a woman in a sarong and oversize straw hat said to her friend as they sunned themselves on the pristine white sand at Paradise Beach. “This is the most beautiful place I’ve seen. It’s like a secret.”

Grenada felt like a hidden treasure. Only it wasn’t hidden. In fact, it was quite the opposite. British Vogue named it one of the “11 Best Places to Go in 2024″ and The New York Times included Grenada in its “52 Places to Go in 2024.” Despite the accolades, I never felt that Grenada was swimming in tourists.

The country may be having a moment, but I found myself needing to describe Grenada (pronounced Gre-nay-da) to many of my well-traveled friends. I assumed they would be familiar with it. I was very wrong. The country is made up of three inhabited islands — Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique — plus several smaller, uninhabited islands. When I told friends and co-workers about the trip, I was met with blank stares and questions such as, “Isn’t that the place that the United States invaded in 1983?” or “Is that a city in Spain?”

The answer to the invasion question is yes, and the answer to the Spain question is no; that’s Granada. They were unaware that Grenada has some of the best beaches in the Caribbean. It also has the world’s first underwater sculpture park, distilleries that make rum so strong that it’s illegal to bring it on planes (true story!), historic forts, lush waterfalls, and a rich agricultural history. It’s called Spice Island because it produces nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, all of which you can buy fresh at the fragrant Grand Anse Craft & Spice Market.

It’s also now more accessible for Bostonians to get to. JetBlue added a direct flight from Boston to Grenada’s capital city, St. George’s, this winter.

A Mona monkey in Grand Etang National Park. The monkeys were brought to Grenada from Africa in the 18th century. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

This is a big year for Grenada, and not simply because it got a mention in Vogue. The island is celebrating 50 years of independence from Britain. It’s also attracting new resorts. In April, the ultra posh Six Senses will open a 38-acre resort in the southern part of the island. Construction is also underway on a new InterContinental resort, which will open in 2025.

My recommendation (thank you for asking) is that you should visit Grenada sooner rather than later. Between an influx of new resorts and pesky journalists writing about it, tourism will continue to grow. That’s great for Grenada, but not ideal for those of us who enjoy escaping to quiet beaches.

Before I jump into my Grenada favorites, here are a few practical tips: Because this was a British colony, driving is on the left side of the road. The roads are also quite narrow in places and local drivers can be ... spirited. I wasn’t daring enough to rent a car, so I relied on a tour driver (I used Tour de Spice Grenada, but there are many drivers and companies to choose from). The largest and most popular hotels here are oceanfront, all-inclusive resorts. Even though meals are included at the resorts, please make an effort to leave the grounds to explore the island and try the local cuisine as well.

Now, let’s get to the must-see places in Grenada.

The Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park was created as a way to attract divers away from Grenada's fragile coral reefs. It's the world's first underwater sculpture park. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

THE MOLINERE BAY UNDERWATER SCULPTURE PARK

The 100-plus concrete sculptures that are bolted to the ocean floor at the Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park feel as if they’ve come to life thanks to the complex corals and algae formations that are growing on them and the sea creatures that swim between them. The experience is both moving and slightly chilling. Created by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, the park can be reached by either snorkeling or diving. It’s a 15-minute boat ride from Grand Anse Beach, and the sculptures are 15 to 20 feet below the surface. I was able to steal glimpses by snorkeling, the divers on my boat had a different experience because they could spend more time among the aquatic art. If you have no intention of going underwater, the sculptures are also visible from glass-bottom boats. If the sea is choppy, the view of the art becomes hazy, so check at your hotel before booking the trip.

Houses on the Grenadian island of Carriacou overlook Paradise Beach. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

PARADISE BEACH, CARRIACOU

There isn’t a bad beach to be found in Grenada. Most visitors spend their time on Grand Anse Beach, a sparkling 2-mile crescent of white sand where you’ll find several resorts (Spice Island Beach Resort, Coyaba Beach Resort, Allamanda Beach Resort, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, and Silversands), plus restaurants, bars, and areas where you can rent chairs. It’s a great beach for walking and people watching. But, as much as I adored Gran Anse, my favorite beach was on the island of Carriacou. Carriacou is a 90-minute ferry ride from the main island (it’s one of the Grenadines of Grenada) and has far fewer tourists than Grenada. If you come to Grenada, you should come to Carriacou, otherwise you’re missing an essential part of the journey. After getting off the ferry and checking out the panoramic views from the Princess Royal Hospital, I made a beeline for the Paradise Beach Club.

The view from Princess Royal Hospital on the Grenadian island of Carriacou. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The Paradise Beach Club serves fresh seafood and strong rum cocktails. But the beach is the star attraction. The preternatural turquoise water is dazzling. The club also has a water taxi that takes patrons to nearby Sandy Island, a tiny, empty island where you can stay for hours and do nothing but sit under a palm tree and listen to gentle waves and sea birds. When you’re ready to hydrate, just take the water taxi back to the bar for another round of rum punch.

Local restaurants cook for the crowds at Dodgy Dock on Street Food Wednesdays in St. George, Grenada. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

STREET FOOD WEDNESDAY

Every Wednesday, the Dodgy Dock restaurant hosts local chefs and street food vendors at its sprawling al fresco space over the water. You can hop from vendor to vendor and try dozens of Grenadian specialties. It’s a fun crowd of mostly locals and the vibe is buoyant and convivial. I tried conch, hearty roti, rich curried goat, and incredibly smooth nutmeg ice cream. It was also a great place to try Grenada’s national dish, called oil down. It’s a stew of salted meat, breadfruit, coconut milk, and spices. The ultimate Caribbean comfort food. While the crowd devoured the cuisine, a local band tore through a catalog of American soul hits. It was a party that grew more raucous as the night wore on.

Cocoa beans dry in the sun at Belmont Estate. The farm calls its chocolate-making process "bark-to-bar." Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

BELMONT ESTATE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Grenada is currently in the midst of a chocolate boom. The island, which has ideal growing conditions for cacao trees, was the world’s largest exporter of chocolate in the 18th century. A new generation of chocolate makers sprang up in 1999 when the Grenada Chocolate Company opened. Instead of shipping their cocoa beans out of the country, locals are now making their own chocolate. After the success of the Grenada Chocolate Company, Belmont Estate, Crayfish Bay Organic Chocolate, Jouvay Chocolate, Taste ‘D’ Spice Chocolate, Tri-Island Chocolate, and L’Esterre Chocolate opened. Grenada now has the most chocolate factories per capita of any country in the world. There’s even a small museum called the House of Chocolate in the capital of St. George’s.

I opted to head out of the capital for my chocolate fix and went to Belmont Estate, which is an hour north of St. George’s in St. Patrick’s Parish. At Belmont, a guide walked visitors through Grenada’s chocolatey past, and then explained the intricate process of harvesting, fermenting, and drying the beans. There are opportunities to sniff and taste along the way. The tour ends in the small factory where the chocolate is made.

Conveniently, the factory also houses the gift shop and offers samples. I bought several bars with the intention of taking them home as gifts. As I was packing them away on my last day, I contemplated keeping them for myself, but then I realized, much like Grenada itself, I reluctantly would have to share.

The Annandale Waterfalls in Grenada is an ideal place to swim on a hot day. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.