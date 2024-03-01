Don’t be afraid to eat out alone — and other tips for independent travelers

Choose a B&B, hostel, or hotel with an emphasis on public shared spaces , so you’ll have more opportunities to connect with fellow travelers. If a resort hotel on the beach is your thing, sign up for activities like water skiing and boat trips to meet other guests.

New to solo adventures? “Start with a short trip, maybe three days, so you have time to feel uncomfortable, and find comfort, in a new place,” said Janice Waugh, publisher and founder of Solo Traveler ( www.solotravelerworld.com ). Book a city tour to get the lay of the land. “Have a few things planned, but allow time to just wander.” On the Solo Travelers site, there’s a guide for newbies .

Go to public festivals and events. We’re talking street fairs, holiday celebrations — the happenings that draw local people out of their homes.

Get comfortable with dining alone before you go. That will make it feel more natural when you’re on the road. “While you might be tempted to stay in your hotel and order room service, eating out can be a wonderful way to spend quality time with yourself, practice mindful eating, and learn how to stop worrying about what others might think,” Ray says.

Savor the victories. Things will go wrong; you will handle them. Solo travel has made us sharper, more decisive, and more resourceful, thanks to the problems we’ve encountered on the road.

Stay safe. Much has been written on this topic, so we’ll just repeat the basics: Keep your phone charged and a portable charger handy. Study your route before you go out so you know where you’re going. Stride confidently. Stay alert to your surroundings. And (said in Mom’s voice) keep your face out of your phone — look around and take it all in.

And if you happen to get stranded in Charleston, say hi to Crazy Joe for us.

