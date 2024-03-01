How do we celebrate our love without getting married?

Q. I love my partner. We’ve been together 2½ years. (I am a woman, he is a man; we’re both 30, give or take.) We live together, we have a joint bank account (and personal bank accounts), our families spent last Christmas together at our house, and we talk about what names we like for our future children. We have fun together every day. It’s the most stable relationship I’ve ever been in.

We have discussed the issues I take with the institution of marriage (listening to the “Love Letters” podcast episode with Jia Tolentino I found myself nodding like a bobblehead doll on the dashboard of a truck driving down a dirt road), and though my partner is down for the full wedding package, he has graciously agreed that we will have a big party with our friends and family, have rings, but no formal ceremony and certainly no paper signing. But I’m not excited and haven’t taken next steps.

I’m dreading telling people and pretending to be excited. It’s like I want to counteract the wedding hysteria. Why was no one that excited for me a few weeks ago when I landed an amazing new job? I’m excited for the actual wedding party — that will be fun. But the engagement, I feel like I want to keep that private; it feels too intimate and special to be boasting about.

Advertisement

Why do you think I’m stalling? Or better, how can I overcome my reluctance? P.S. 1. I come from a loooooong line of divorcees and multi-divorcees. 2. Fun fact: People can stay with someone for their whole life and never marry them, and people can marry and then split up a week later. 3. I have seen too many divorces to be naïve enough to believe that we will be together forever. We might. We might not. 4. I don’t believe people should stay in relationships that don’t make them happy, and I wish there was less shame around divorce and separation. Are you going to send me to a psychologist? Fair.

Advertisement

LIMBO LADY

A. First, some context. This letter writer is referencing a “Love Letters” podcast episode where New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino talked about why she didn’t want to marry her longtime partner, whom she loved very much. She preferred the idea of being coupled without the paperwork. She spoke eloquently about THIS in the interview, and I very much appreciated it — because I am someone who likes love and weddings, but has never wanted to be married … for similar reasons.

That episode came out in March of 2020. Then, in 2021, I saw Tolentino announce that she got married — for health insurance reasons. It was a happy event (based on the Instagram photo I saw), but she still resented that she had to make a choice because of a system that doesn’t match her values.

Sometimes we wind up taking part in a ritual we don’t like, and we do our best to make it our own.

In your case, I wonder if a wedding-ish party is the right move. What if you turned it into a house-warming party? An anniversary party? What if there were no wedding rituals attached to the event? Not even rings? I love the idea of a “we’ve been together for five years party,” when you hit that point. Then there will be even more to celebrate. Perhaps this compromise isn’t quite it.

Advertisement

It is frustrating that it feels like people care about weddings more than jobs (or other parts of life), but … that’s not true of everyone. If I woke up tomorrow engaged and pregnant (lol), 70 percent of my friends would still ask, “Soooo, are you writing another book?” I’m part of a community that cares about work a lot. Some of my friends prefer to hear about travel. Or kids.

I happen to think it’s very cool you got a new job. If you want others to know it’s important to you, call them and tell them how excited you are about it. Ask to have a dinner to celebrate. Sometimes people need to be told when something is a big deal.

Last thing: You can’t control how others feel or how they react to things. If you’re comfortable with your choices, that’s great. If your partner understands, that’s wonderful. Do not expect anyone else to share your values or validate you in the exact right way. As long as they support you, it kind of doesn’t matter if they get it.

Also, sure, go to a psychologist if you want, I guess. It wasn’t my instinct for advice, but therapy is nice.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

People have stayed in relationships without getting married for years now. Common-law partnerships are a legally protected thing in some places, and have been for longer than you’ve been alive. And where they are not a legally protected thing, a sensible couple will see a lawyer and ensure there is something in place should the relationship end.

Advertisement

AULDYIN





You threw in that bit about your new job sort of randomly. Who didn’t give you your props: Boyfriend? Parents? Friends? Whose validation are you looking for? And why do you need it?

BLUEAWNING





All marriage provides are legal protections as well as a “grand romantic gesture.” I think you are so caught up with your issues of what marriage is and isn’t that you don’t want to look like you are backpedaling. The institution of marriage is what YOU and your partner make of it. Forget about what other people do. It’s just about you as a couple.

JSMUS





My question is: Do you really not believe in the institution and idea of marriage, or is that something you have convinced yourself of in order to somehow avoid the pain, hurt, and messiness of a divorce? Because I hate to be the one to break it to you, but if you and your partner stay together, have kids, buy a home, and basically build a family, and then 10 years later decide it isn’t working anymore, it’s not going to be any easier, legally or emotionally, to end the relationship than it would if you got married.

THE-BLOG-CONSIGLIERIE





^YES. This.

KWINTERS1

Advertisement

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.