Why not go solo? How to travel alone . . . and like it.

Answer: You walk a few blocks to a restaurant/bar and ask them to call you a cab. Which they do. “Crazy Joe” arrives and immediately announces, “Aliens are among us!” and you don’t even care; you’re thrilled to have transportation, even if the local eccentric is doing the driving. He gets you to your hotel without incident.

Question: You’ve just departed a sunset kayaking trip when you realize your phone is out of juice so you can’t call a rideshare. You’re 30 minutes away from your hotel — too far to walk. You’re alone. And it’s dark. What do you do?

File this under “very specific but potentially useful solo travel tips.” When you’re traveling solo, it’s all on you. “You grow when you travel alone,” says Janice Waugh, publisher and founder of Solo Traveler (www.solotravelerworld.com). “You make your own choices, you navigate new situations alone, and you negotiate through different cultures, even languages. It’s a fast track to improved life skills and greater self-awareness.”

Honestly, it felt pretty good to solve this problem (a true-life scenario) solo. Traveling alone is empowering, even if it is sometimes scary and difficult. As travel journalists, we frequently travel solo — including romantic locales where it’s often just us and a bevy of PDA-happy honeymooners. Cultivating an air of mystery — and wielding a notebook —helps.

Table for one, please!

Increasingly, it’s not just us. Solo travel is trending. In 2023, 25 percent of Americans (83 million people) were considering taking a solo trip, according to Travel Daily Media. Why would you travel alone instead of bringing a spouse, partner, child, or Blake Lively and Ice Spice (assuming you’re Taylor Swift)?

According to a 2023 survey of travelers from the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK, reported in Statista, the main motivation for solo travel was the willingness to “see the world and not to wait for others,” mentioned by roughly two-thirds of the sample. Forty-six percent of respondents mentioned being motivated by the feeling of freedom and independence. Other reasons cited include “wanting to meet new people,” “personal growth,” “I have different interests than my friends,” and “my partner doesn’t want to travel as much as I do.”

Note the reference to “partner.” Solo travelers aren’t necessarily single. Maybe a partner doesn’t have time off work, or isn’t interested in travel, or wants to do something completely different while traveling. Many solo travelers are women, and many are old enough that they don’t have to worry about young kids at home. They’re booking bucket list journeys with a “If not now, when?” mentality.

“I feel most alive when I am alone in an unknown place — one that stimulates my senses and heightens my gratitude, courage, and curiosity,” says Carolyn Ray, CEO and publisher of JourneyWoman (www.journeywoman.com). “Just knowing that I can do it on my own gives me the confidence that I can handle anything that comes my way in life.”

Honeymooners, by day three, are sometimes eager for fresh company and may even invite fellow guests to join them for dinner and hot-tubbing.

One is not the loneliest number

On your own, you are the author of your travel story. You can go where you want, when you want. Feel like sneaking into a hotel pool in Las Vegas, or visiting the M&Ms store for breakfast? Go for it. Want to sleep in, or see the sunrise from the top of a volcano? Your call. Your schedule is your own, with none of those “what shall we do?/where should we eat?” conversations.

Speaking of conversations, you meet more people when you travel solo. When you travel with others, you’re focused on them. On your own, you’ll discover the peculiar joy of speaking with strangers. Once we got over the initial weirdness — as New Englanders, we’re not exactly famous for our breezy chitchat — we learned to love chatting with chefs, shopkeepers, street musicians, people with pets, toddlers, and, yes, honeymooners (who, by day three, are eager for fresh company and invite fellow guests to join them for dinner and hot-tubbing).

“I learn the most when I travel solo because my senses are attuned to what’s around me and I can focus on me more, not what my companion wants to do,” Ray notes. “I pay more attention to the people around me, am more inquisitive, and find that others — especially other solo women — want to connect, too.”

An Overseas Adventure Travel trip in Kenya. Overseas Adventure Travel/Handout

Going solo in a group

Worried you’ll be lonely? Or that you’ll grow tired of your own company? Consider going solo on a group tour (as opposed to traveling independently, and handling all the details.)

Budget-conscious solo travelers recommend Overseas Adventure Travel (www.oattravel.com), offering 80-plus adventures in 100 countries. OAT travelers are not charged single supplements on any of the company’s Land Adventures (land-based tours with groups of no more than 16 travelers) or Small Ship Adventures (boat tours for no more than 25 travelers.) G Adventures (www.gadventures.com) is an appealing option for solo travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences, with a focus on community tourism (using local service providers). Cambodia, Costa Rica, the Canadian Rockies — they cover it all. They’ll pair you up with a roommate of the same gender (or book you in a single room for a slightly higher fee). EF Go Ahead Tours (www.goaheadtours.com) offers 18 tours designed for solo travelers. A private room is included on their solo tours. Popular destinations include Japan, Spain, and Kenya.

Small group trips are a great choice for solo travelers because the logistics are planned out for you, says Alex Sanchez, US Consumer Marketing Manager of G Adventures. “You get the peace of mind knowing that you’re in the hands of knowledgeable CEOs — ‘chief experience officers,’ what we call our local guides — and you experience the destination with a small group of like-minded travelers. It’s a ready-made community.”

Also, it’s nice to know that someone’s looking out for you in case you get sick or hurt. (We were wildly grateful that a fellow traveler shared anti-nausea meds when we got food poisoning in Petra.) Plus, you can meet some interesting people on a group trip. “We’ve seen people forge life-long friendships,” Sanchez says.

For a first-time female solo traveler, Ray recommends booking a trip designed by and for women. “Women-owned and women-led group tours create safe travel experiences for women and create environments that challenge a woman’s sense for adventure, with less ego and less competitiveness,” she says. Group travel also provides a safety net for those who may be anxious about their first trip on their own, Ray notes. Find some options at JourneyWoman’s Women’s Travel Directory.

Rather go it alone than take your chances with a small group of strangers? Spring for a day tour — say, a pasta-making class in Rome, or something else that fits your interests. Breaking up a long trip with an organized tour will add some structure to your journey.





Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com