There’s a perfect little model train world hiding in Roslindale, and this weekend it’s open for all to see

Perfect, yes. Geographically accurate? Not even close. But that’s because imagination, not accuracy, is what rules at the Bay State Model Railroad Museum , which will open for a rare public viewing this weekend.

ROSLINDALE — It’s a perfect evening in Roslindale Village. Street lamps glitter along the walk to several cozy restaurants. The commuter rail coasts into the station, right on time. In the shadow of a row of Dorchester triple-deckers, next to the movie theater, motorboats skim the surface of nearby Lake Winnipesaukee. A dog nearly the size of a man approaches the diner, where hamburgers are on special for 45 cents.

Advertisement

In this miniature “Roslindale Village” — the jewel of the handcrafted landscape hidden upstairs in the model train club’s South Street headquarters — little versions of trains, tracks, and the trappings of life make up the sprawling, immersive model, at 1/48th, 1/160th, and 1/187th the scale of real train tracks.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

The trains are digitally controlled. When a train stalls, Tom Landro, a club member who tends this section of the model’s semi-fictional town, dives into a tunnel below model Birch Street, erupting from a cluster of buildings like a comic book giant. He jostles the wire above. It’s an easy fix, and the train rolls on.

“That is a common occurrence,” he says.

Tom Landro placed a train on the tracks. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

If only real train maintenance were this easy. But for the Bay State Society of Model Engineers, headquartered at the museum, it often is.

Since 1968, collectors who outgrew their basements and garages have combined their resources through the club. Members moved into their current space in 1979, building, over time, a model landscape representing thousands of miles between Portland, Maine, and rural Wyoming, all within the top floor of the 3,900-square-foot space.

The museum contains more than just trains. It’s also the little things: Minuscule curtains in hotel windows flirt with an unseen breeze. Tiny laundry dries on a tiny line, tiny corn grows in a stamp-sized field, and tiny travelers wait in stations for trains that do, eventually, arrive.

Advertisement

Trains in the freight yard. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Toward the mountains, trees yawn into autumn color, frozen in time around early October. (However, they never freeze completely: “They don’t put the fake snow out,” said Landro. “It’s just a mess.”) Time, too, is a construct in the museum, and vehicles and vignettes represent origins in multiple decades. It could take years to notice every detail in this massive, miniature work in progress, just as it has taken decades to create what exists today.

What is the recipe for building a world by hand?

“Imagination, patience, and determination,” said Jeremy Hartwell, the club’s president. “What you see in the world is just so scattered and random. . . . When you tend to build something and plan it, you make it perfect, right?” He referred to the Japanese artistic tradition of wabi-sabi, which values the presence of mistakes. “If you make something that is so perfect, it’s not real,” he said.

An MBTA train pulled into the station at the Bay State Model Railroad Museum. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Club members have packed the streets and valleys with secrets and surprises, many of which reference the builders’ own lives. Hartwell, a backyard chicken enthusiast, is especially fond of a tiny scene in which a bear — a poultry pest — sneaks up on a family waiting at a station.

Landro points out the Winnipesaukee motorboats pictured on billboards above the diner, which in real life belong to the member who built the advertisements. He calls attention to the row of triple-deckers, their siding and shingles meticulously hand-detailed. Tiny dentils frame the edge of a porch, while a family relaxes above.

Advertisement

“This is the house I lived in,” he said. The full-scale one is near Dorchester’s Ashmont Station. Landro built the ones here from scratch.

Workers did their thing on a street in the model Roslindale Square. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Social clubs are not really a thing anymore,” said Landro. But the club connects people as much as train tracks.

“There are individuals who could put something together like this on their own, but they’re very rare,” said Landro. “I think a lot of our members are here because of that, like: ‘There’s no way I could have something this magnificent, built by myself.’ ”

In addition to the open house weekends, which are held twice a year and serve as club fund-raisers, guests may sign up to visit during Wednesday meeting hours. But it’s during the open house weekends when the trains are fully operational. Landro estimates that more than 1,500 people came through last year.

Landro’s father collected trains, as did his father. Landro dashed off and returned with a box containing a palm-sized black Chesapeake and Ohio Greenbrier, a model passenger train that belonged to his grandfather that he modified to work on electrified tracks.

“I think this still works,” he said, setting it down into place. It did. Landro’s home does not provide the room he needs to set up as he does here, but being a part of this club has benefits bigger than physical space. Among the group, skills, personalities, and interests mingle. Besides engineers, members are carpenters, electricians, painters. Some were present when the group began.

Advertisement

“It’s almost like having a grandfather again,” Landro said affectionately of the club’s longtime members.

Tom Landro pushed a stuck streetcar. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But a wave of interest from young people is expanding the club’s ranks. Andrew Shine, a 17-year-old photography enthusiast, is a new member.

“It’s a whole group of a lot of different age groups that can help you,” said Shine. “It’s not a common thing.”

For Landro, the club can feel like playtime, something he likens to video game escapism. During the day, he is a transit planner — at full scale.

“You would be surprised how frustrating that is,” said Landro, who is familiar with real-life community processes, including the many years of input and red tape often involved in making a plan a reality.

“You start off with a great idea and it gets watered down,” he said. “And then in five or 10 years, it gets built.”

It’s different in the club. “I did here what I wish I could do at work,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean the club is immune to contentious community processes. “When we all try to agree on a major change, it moves just as slow as in real life,” he said.

A tiny bridge — first introduced 20 years ago — became a source of fierce debate, said Hartwell, after members failed to agree on abutment size. “It was borderline something out of the Three Stooges,” he said.

Advertisement

The Bay State Model Railroad Museum opens for only two open houses a year, and the next one is March 2-3. Here, a nostalgic look at a Roslindale Square street scene. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But most of the time, members said, it is a hive of collaboration. Mountains transform at the whim of their builders; new businesses open in town.

Coming soon, Pleasant Cafe — a family restaurant known for its pizza — will appear in tiny Roslindale Square. Just like its full-scale namesake, it will feature a glass block facade. Landro has already acquired the miniature blocks.

Hartwell will finish his eighth term as club president this month, and looks forward to relaxing back into building in the small world.

“I would love to see humanity be better in so many different ways, whether it’s about the environment, or the way we treat people,” he said. For him, the model landscape is an expression of that dream.

“There’s definitely a bigger thing [here] than just building models,” he said.

Perfection is, after all, subjective.

“So you build an imperfection, but you still try to make it a little bit better.”

Bay State Model Railroad Museum, 760 South St., Roslindale. www.bsmrm.org. The open house is March 2-3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $5 for anyone over the age of 5.