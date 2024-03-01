Read all of the Winter Soup Club newsletters

On Thursday we sent out the final installment of our inaugural Winter Soup Club newsletter, which ran for six weeks and was a ton of fun to do.

(Our favorite part? Hearing from readers about their favorite soups and, yes, soup memories. This one, from reader Allison M., will never not make us cry: “One winter day when I was in elementary school, I got off the school bus and started toward home. It was cold and gray, and the sun was almost already set. I remember feeling particularly gloomy and sorry for myself on my walk. I knew when I got home that my house would be dark. My sister and brother were at their team practices and my dad was at work. My mom worked three days a week and, on those days, there was about an hour gap between when we each got home and I was on my own. I made it home and opened the door ready to be greeted by a lifeless house. Instead, I was overwhelmed with the most comforting and welcoming smell of beef stew and the warm glow of lights. My mom was home! She came out of the kitchen with her beautiful smile, and I ran to her, hugged her so tightly, and burst into the happiest tears. She passed away five years ago but whenever I make her beef stew, I am brought back to that day, and I feel her love and comfort just as strongly I did in that moment.”)