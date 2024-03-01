Road rules: How to help your teens drive safely

Maybe it’s thanks to Uber. Maybe it’s because our kids assume we’ll drive them anywhere they need to go. Maybe it’s that insurance and cars are so expensive. Maybe it’s related to the spike in anxiety. Just the same, if your kid is in that 25 to 45 percent who’s getting behind the wheel, you’re probably nervous. This is a generation of parents who came of age tracking kids on their watches and smartphones. It’s also a generation of kids who grew up using those watches and smartphones. When I drive past my 13-year-old walking home from school, I’m surprised he doesn’t smash into a tree: His face is in his phone, his earbuds are fastened, and he’s in a daze. Will he really be able to operate a car in a few years?

Driving. It used to be an automatic — heh, heh — rite of passage for American teenagers. The stats are different now. Fewer teens are getting their licenses: in 1997, 43 percent of 16-year-olds and 62 percent of 17-year-olds had them. By 2020, those numbers had dropped to 25 and 45 percent, according to data from the US Federal Highway Administration .

Advertisement

If you’re on the brink of handing over the keys and are a bit apprehensive, here’s advice from Ryan Pietzsch, the National Safety Council’s expert in driver safety education and training (and the dad of a teenage driver), as well as a few tips from parents who’ve been through it.

Get Parenting Unfiltered Unvarnished, approachable, candid conversations and resources for Greater Boston parents. Enter Email Sign Up

Sign up for Parenting Unfiltered. Globe staff

Model good driving. Even if your kids are far from driving age, they’re noticing you.

“As soon as that car seat turns around and that child faces forward, they’re in the backseat watching your behavior. You’re modeling, all the way up until you allow them behind the wheel to start driving for the first time,” Pietzsch says.

Advertisement

“You can tell kids: ‘Don’t use your cellphone while driving.’ But unless it was modeled, unless they have the experience of not using their phone while driving and understanding why it’s so important, the lesson won’t be learned. Whatever you do, your kids are going to do. Don’t expect anything less.”

Understand maturity levels. Teenagers don’t have the decision-making acumen of older drivers; they haven’t experienced the consequences of distracted driving.

“Research clearly shows the difference between an adult over 25 and someone under 25. Teens process information with the emotional part of their brains, whereas adults use their rational or their experiential side, and they can tie those together. Those neural pathways have been built,” Pietzsch says. “You often hear a parent saying to a child: ‘What were you thinking?’ The truth is, they weren’t. They were choosing the emotional side, not thinking about cause-and-effect.”

Maybe your new driver was distracted or felt pressured to answer a text. So if you catch your child speeding, or they get into an accident, rephrase it: “What were you feeling when that happened?” You’re better off addressing the root of an unsafe behavior through emotion rather than logic.

Apps help. Unlike when we were teens, turned loose on the open road with maybe just an enormous car phone, monitoring has gotten a lot more sophisticated. Life360′s safe driving app is a biggie for examining driving behaviors: It offers location tracking, speed detection, roadside assistance, and lots more. Most insurance carriers offer safety apps, too, measuring things such as acceleration and brake speed, as well as providing geofencing capabilities. And if you detect suspicious behavior?

Advertisement

“Approach it as a question rather than immediate discipline. … A lot of times you need to listen, which provides a coaching opportunity: ‘What could you do different next time? Here’s what I’ve experienced in the past.’ Then you’re just sharing knowledge versus coming out and saying, ‘You’re grounded for a week,’” Pietzsch says.

Activate do not disturb focus features on devices before getting behind the wheel. Distracted driving claimed 3,522 lives in 2021. The percent of younger drivers observed to be manipulating hand-held devices has increased by 80 percent since 2012, while usage among drivers ages 25 to 69 has increased 143 percent, according to NSC statistics.

“We live in a culture of instant gratification and instant response. If you set that up — ‘I don’t respond while I’m driving’— the expectation is there,” he says.

Practice defensive driving techniques. Your child can do everything right, but there are still other distracted drivers on the road: drunk, drugged, drowsy. Defensive driving helps: This means teaching your kids to have a proper following distance (three seconds travel time behind the car in front of you or more), wearing a seatbelt, only passing when it’s safe, and choosing the proper speed for the environment. Learn more about this at NSC’s teen driving resource, Drive It Home: www.nsc.org/road/resources/dih/driveithome.

Evaluate your car’s safety. If you’re buying your child a new car, understand its Advanced Driver Assistance systems. These are tech features designed to increase safety, like blind-spot monitoring and lane centering. Pietzsch recommends Consumer Reports’ rankings (www.consumerreports.org). He also recommends browsing vehicle safety rankings through the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (iihs.org).

Advertisement

And, last but not least, some of my favorite ideas from parents:

Use the car for conversations. “Be sure to let them drive whenever you’re in the car with them. It’s the perfect time for conversations and actually talking with your kid. Since they’re the ones driving, they can’t be looking at their phone and must watch the road. Also, sitting side-by-side in a car is easier for conversations with a teen than sitting face-to-face.”

Pay up. “Ours had to have the first year of insurance in their savings account to get their license. This was a way for them to show they were serious about the responsibility and to have some skin in the game. Each month, they pay their share of insurance. If they get a ticket or get in an accident and rates go up, they need to pay the increase.”

Narrate your driving. “Have your kiddo drive everywhere: grocery store, interstate, piano lessons, lacrosse practice. Normalize driving in different traffic patterns and conditions. When I was driving, I would narrate every action I took: ‘I’m easing off the gas; now, I’m accelerating out of the turn.’”

Don’t expect special treatment. “I refused to use the student driver stickers or magnets many people use with new drivers. I see people giving them space, being more patient with them, and generally treating them differently than they would with any other car on the road. I wanted my kids to learn to read traffic, anticipate what other cars will do, and do things themselves in a timeframe that matches basic traffic expectations.”

Advertisement

Learn the hard way. “We required all three of ours to learn to drive a manual transmission vehicle and to drive it as their first vehicle. It teaches them a lot about the mechanics of the car, how best to stop (downshifting is way better than braking on snow and ice), and it’s really hard to be on your phone when you have to shift. Two of the three of them still drive a stick shift — and love it.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.