Everyone has an opinion about chicken soup

After we married, he was watching me make chicken soup one day and announced, “I’ve discovered the secret of your chicken soup !”

I didn’t make my boyfriend chicken soup every week to get him to the altar, but it seemed to be having that effect. It was winter and hot soup seemed obvious. He kept asking what I added to get all that flavor in the soup (he knows quite a lot about cooking), so I did the rundown of ingredients – not much different from most European chicken soups. He wondered aloud if there was something else in the pot.

“You have? Tell me, so I know too.”

“Chicken,” he said, as I wielded a big slotted spoon and tongs to transfer a whole bird from the broth to a bowl, then lifted out a couple of chicken backs and necks. “You use a lot.”

Everyone on the Globe’s Winter Soup Club team loves a deeply flavored, vegetable-rich bowl of chicken soup. And apparently, so does the rest of the world. After all, it has curative powers, particularly when sniffles and coughs and COVID are everywhere. Take a big sip of that hot soup and you feel better right away. In the middle of the day when you’re hungry and low on energy, gulp the protein-rich broth from a mug.

The first French restaurants, named because you went there to se restaurer (restore oneself), were established in the 1770s. They served only shots of intensely concentrated bouillon, probably made with beef bones, but you get the idea: Broth has a restorative effect.

Wherever it’s made, chicken soup is what grandmothers give children for comfort and nourishment. It’s a bowl that looks simple but belies the care involved in turning out a decent pot.

Among the classics are an old Acadian recipe called Chicken Fricot, served with fluffy dumplings called dough boys. Mexico’s Sopa Azteca (tortilla soup) is simmered with tomatoes and pasilla or ancho chiles. Like all chicken soups, versions vary by region.

The Greek bowl Avgolemono is heated with lemon juice and eggs just until the mixture is creamy. Eggs with yogurt thicken an Armenian soup called Spas, in which wheat berries or barley are added to the broth. In Thailand, Tom Kha Gai combines chicken with galangal for a zesty citrusy taste simmered in coconut milk.

And, of course, two wildly popular Asian soups, pho and ramen, can be made with a chicken broth base.

My chicken soup is pretty good, but I’m not going to start tossing around the word best. As my husband discovered early in our marriage, the secret to delicious chicken soup is plenty of chicken. You don’t need a whole bird; cut-up pieces will work.

Years ago, I interviewed the French-born celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Now a star, he was relatively unknown when he ran a kitchen in Boston. He told me he made chicken stock with a potful of chicken wings. They make the stock gelatinous. It was a revelation.

A micro glossary: Stock is usually made with meat, poultry, or fish bones and vegetables that simmer until their flavors have been completely absorbed. Sometimes meat bones are roasted first to intensify the stock. Stock is always strained and rarely served by itself. Traditional bouillon is the same as stock, but today the word bouillon is used on packages of compressed, concentrated cubes or granules made with dehydrated chicken. Broth is made with meat and vegetables, all of which you can eat when it’s done.

Here’s a rough outline for making chicken soup, which you should do the day before you want to serve it. Start with a soup pot and lid, and a slotted spoon.

Decide what meat and bones you want. While a whole bird is nice, you can opt for bone-in, skin-on thighs, along with oddments you might have in the freezer, such as chicken backbones, necks, and gizzards, and, as Chef Vongerichten taught me, wings. Breasts are not ideal in a long-cooked soup. But if you want white meat, add a split breast or two and simmer for 30 minutes only.

Peel and cut up a bowl of root vegetables, including carrots, onions, celery. (Save some of the large onion skins for later because they give the broth a golden color.) I like to add half a rutabaga and cut all the vegetables into 1-inch pieces, sometimes larger; a slender carrot might be cut in half. If you have a leek, wash it thoroughly to get rid of the sand, and slice it. Into the pot they go.

For aromatics, you need a few whole peppercorns, a bay leaf, a tablespoon of kosher salt (it seems like a lot, but it’s not), some parsley stems. I sprinkle bowls with chopped parsley later, so there are always stems available. Set these aside on a plate.

Put all the meat and vegetables (not the aromatics) into the pot with enough cold water to cover by 2 inches. Set the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Impurities from the poultry will rise to the top of the liquid and you have skim it off. Use the slotted spoon to keep skimming until the liquid is almost clear.

Add aromatics and onion skins. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for one hour. Skim every 15 minutes. When the soup is done, the vegetables will be tender and the meat falling off the bone. Let the soup cool in the pot.

Use the slotted spoon to remove all the solids from the broth. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, discard the skin and bones and shred the meat.

As a girl, I watched my Aunt Sibyl go to work on a bowl of chicken bones lifted out of the soup. She removed every shred of meat and left the bones looking like discarded toothpicks. I’m not quite that determined when I remove meat from the wings. Some cooks toss the cooked wings in the trash, but the meat is delicious and I’m much too bonne femme to do that.

When the broth is cool, strain it into a container and chill thoroughly. Chill vegetables and meat in another container.

The next day, skim off the solid fat from the surface. A British cooking teacher told me that during World War II, this fat was used in place of butter for savory pies. I occasionally add it to sauteed potatoes (yum!).

Return some of the chicken meat to the vegetables. If you’ve used a whole bird, you may have lots of meat leftover, which will be perfect for chicken salad (see recipes below).

Discard the peppercorns, bay leaf, and parsley stems. Return everything else to the pot and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes.

If you want to add noodles or pasta, cook them separately so they don’t absorb all your beautiful broth. Thin soup noodles, orzo, broken angel hair, or rice can go into the bottom of the bowls before you ladle in broth, vegetables, and meat, then sprinkle with parsley.

If you gathered a roomful of cooks and told them to talk about chicken soup for an hour, the place would be levitating after a few minutes. Everyone who cooks has an opinion about chicken soup, and everyone’s chicken soup is better than yours. So they say.

You probably make your soup differently from mine. That’s why soup is so much fun. Every pot has a personality. Your soup is yours.

Sheryl Julian hard at work in her kitchen in 2023. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

CHICKEN SOUP BY SHERYL JULIAN

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1 whole 4-pound chicken or 4 pounds chicken parts (skin-on bone-in thighs, backs, necks, wings)

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 onions, cut into 1-inch dice, with a couple pieces of onion skin

4 medium carrots, cut into 4-inch lengths

1/2 rutabaga, cut into 1-inch dice

2 quarts cold water

1 tablespoon salt

3 whole peppercorns

1 bay leaf

4 sprigs fresh parsley, stems tied together, leaves finely chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

1. If you’re using backbones, set them skin side down on a cutting board. With your fingers, remove and discard the liver-like pieces inside the backbone.

2. In a soup pot, combine the chicken, celery, onion, carrots, rutabaga, and cold water. The water should cover the chicken by 2-inches; add more water if needed. Bring to a boil over high heat.

3. As the soup starts to come to a boil, use a slotted spoon to skim the surface thoroughly. Keep skimming until most of the scum is gone.

4. Turn down the heat. Add the onion skin, salt, peppercorns, bay leaf, and parsley stems to the pot. Cover and simmer (the water should barely bubble) for 1 hour, skimming the surface every 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are very tender and the chicken pulls away from the bone.

5. Let the soup sit for 30 minutes to cool.

6. With the slotted spoon, remove the chicken from the pot and transfer to a bowl. Transfer the vegetables to a container. Strain the broth into another container. Leave them to cool completely.

7. Discard the skin and bones from the chicken. If there is meat on the bones, shred it. Add the chicken to the container of vegetables. Cover and refrigerate the containers.

8. The next day, skim off and discard the fat on the broth. Transfer the broth to the soup pot. Add the chicken and vegetables. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Taste the soup for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with parsley.

SOUP TIPS

You can blanch chicken and bones before adding them to the pot to remove impurities and make a clear broth without as much skimming. Put them into a heatproof bowl, add boiling water to cover, and leave for 10 minutes. Then lift out and transfer to the soup pot.

If you’re adding noodles, orzo, broken angel hair, or rice to the soup, cook them separately in boiling water. Drain and add to the bottom of each bowl before ladling in the soup. Cook matzo balls or dumplings separately too.

You can simmer the soup with diced parsnip or turnip, but both have a strong taste that can dominate the pot, so start with a little (about 1 cup diced for this recipe).

Add a split chicken breast to the pot if you like white meat in your soup. Remove it from the broth after 30 minutes; it will dry out if you leave it for the full hour.

Drop a 2-inch piece of fresh ginger into the broth to simmer with the soup.

A carcass from a rotisserie chicken can go into the pot. You still need raw chicken and/or bones to give the broth body.

If your soup doesn’t have enough flavor, let the soup simmer, uncovered, for an additional 15 minutes when you reheat it to reduce the broth and intensify it.

A little lemon juice is nice in the soup, but not too much. Start with a squeeze when you’re reheating.

