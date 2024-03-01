An Indian-inspired pattern kicks off the color scheme for a bedroom makeover

1 The Visual Comfort & Co. lamps are hefty, but disappear against the wallcovering, save for some shine. “I didn’t want contrast in this small space, but the white lampshades add brightness higher up,” Ford says.

The Jasper Fabrics Jaipur Stripe linen that Jessica Ford used to upholster the bed in this Newton bedroom satisfied several criteria. “They love color and pattern and also like to reflect their Indian heritage,” the founder of Jessica Ford Design says of her clients. The intricate floral patterning, which is set within vertical bands, is paired with a color palette of maroon, cinnamon, and ochre that also works well with the rich wood tones that the couple favor. “The fabric lends itself to creating the warm, cozy retreat that these busy doctors with three young children wanted at the end of each day,” the designer says.

Advertisement

2 Dusky blue in the bed informed the dark but muted grass-cloth wallcovering. “The owners didn’t want to wrap the room in intense color,” Ford says. The trim is painted Benjamin Moore Hale Navy to match, as crisp white millwork would have felt choppy.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

3 Since the ceiling is fairly low, Ford painted it creamy white instead of dark blue. “You want some breathing room above and below,” she says, noting that the rug is also light.

4 Roman shades made from Ian Sanderson’s Jessamy Paisley linen, which tie to golden bits in the bed, offer another moment of Indian-inspired pattern and color. Still, thanks to their delicate makeup, airy composition, and small scale, they do not overwhelm.

5 “The owners gravitate toward midcentury style, but these slightly cleaner lines are more timeless,” Ford says, referencing the walnut Gat Creek dresser. “The goal was functional, classic design.”

6 Ford believes every space needs at least one older element to inject soul and life. “I’m obsessed with vintage vessels; these came from the Cambridge Antique Market,” she says.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.