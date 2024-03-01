Homes for sale on streets named for famous writers

CONDO FEE $250 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This newly converted condo, on the second floor of a gut-remodeled 1930 three-decker in Orient Heights, features oak plank floors, central air, and recessed lighting throughout. From the entry hall, pass a bedroom, modern bath, and paneled laundry cabinet to reach a wide-open living area with southwest-facing windows. The kitchen area features quartz counters, distinctive light fixtures, and fluted Porcelanosa tile backsplash imported from Spain, plus an island with deep stainless sink and gold-plated faucet. Sliders open to a private deck, and a nearby pantry with window could also serve as an office. The primary suite is right of the entryway and includes a sleek, stylish bath with step-in shower. There’s deeded storage in the basement. CONS No off-street parking.

The exterior of 41 Wordsworth Street #2, East Boston. Handout

Sharron Menninger, Real Broker MA, 617-571-5109, s.menninger@gmail.com

$1,095,000

140 HAWTHORNE ROAD / WALTHAM

The exterior of 140 Hawthorne Road, Waltham. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,980

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $850,000 in 2019

PROS With floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the Boston skyline, this 2018 contemporary takes full advantage of its hilltop perch in the Highlands. Stairs from the entryway lead up to a wide-open living area with mahogany floors, gas fireplace, and two walls of windows offering jaw-dropping views. The kitchen has granite counters and island, flat-panel cabinets in a striking wood finish, and stainless appliances; there’s a powder room nearby. On the entry level, there’s a laundry room and bath, plus three bedrooms, including a primary suite with panoramic views, glass doors to a deck and patio, and a bath with step-in shower and skylight. The lower level has a heated two-car garage. CONS Cloudy bedroom window suggests a broken thermal seal.

The living area of 140 Hawthorne Road, Waltham. Handout

Peter Scanlan, Coldwell Banker, 781-883-7867, realestatebypeters.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.