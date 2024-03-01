Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Just as I was beginning to adjust as a transplant in Massachusetts from New Jersey, I received news that my spouse had dementia (“Life After Diagnosis,” January 21). My first instinct was to hide the fact from my family and friends, and that my spouse would get better. Then my new neighbors suggested I get involved with the senior center in my community. It was amazing how many programs it had for caregivers and patients. Kudos to communities that offer help, and to the Globe [for this story]. Reach out and get help — it is out there.

Shrewsbury

My husband died of Alzheimer’s in 2022. Due to a fall, he was hospitalized in an acute setting. I could not get him released because of his aggressive behavior. Most of the nurses and doctors had no idea why he was being “so stubborn.” The best caregivers were those CNAs who had worked in nursing homes. Nursing and medical schools and hospitals need to do a better job training for what will likely be a future with more patients like my husband.

SMStar

One quote stated “a person living with dementia should not be defined by the disease,” while another referred to “Alzheimer’s patients.” The Americans with Disabilities Act uses people first language, which avoids describing people by their diagnosis. An alternative suggestion, which I would recommend that the Globe follow, would be a “patient with Alzheimer’s.”

Joan A. Drevins

Belmont





As a bioethicist, I have two problems. First, why is all the advice addressed to “loved ones of someone newly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s”? Wouldn’t it empower patients to address them directly while they are still able to understand? Second, the one-size-fits-all advice, “Talk about your experience as openly as feels good,” overlooks that some patients want to keep medical diagnoses private. Respecting privacy is part of “ensur[ing] a person’s basic human rights are preserved.”

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence

Foul Language

The Miss Conduct letter writer worried her granddaughter would pick up her mother’s occasional use of incorrect grammar (“Anyways...,” January 21). As a longtime school teacher, I often found myself correcting language: “‘Anyway’ does not have an ‘S’ at the end.” Among my other pet peeves are saying “enthused” instead of “enthusiastic,” using “youze” as a plural for “you,” replacing “neither do I” with “so don’t I,” and ending a question with “...or no?” instead of “...or not?”

Dan Kraft

Boston





I greatly appreciated an entire column focused on grammar — but was very disappointed to see no reference to the fact that this topic was [largely] eliminated from American “grammar” schools [decades] ago (probably the cause of the daughter-in-law’s bad grammar). Along with their terrible diction, even cable news anchors are no longer exemplars of spoken English in America.

John Hagan

Boston





Concentrate on how wonderful the daughter-in-law is. Doing that (and turning off the internal judge) will improve what can be a truly wonderful relationship. Let her speak freely with comfort. And take time to read to the grandbaby.

Danskat

“Do I correct it?” One granny to another, keep your nose out of it, or you may end up with an earful of what your daughter-in-law finds less than perfect about you.

jesnana

Final Decisions

I am an aging white lady who has worked on transforming end-of-life care for almost two decades — long before there was a “positive death” movement (“The Audacious Act of Dying Well,” January 28). I have been worrying over the incredible whiteness (and naivety) of the burgeoning death doula tribe. I hope there are people of color who read this and feel called to the work. We’re going to need an army of dementia doulas as well as death doulas in the years to come. Thank you for celebrating the people doing the work of transforming death care.

Dina Stander

Founder and coordinator, Northeast Death Care Collaborative





As an urban health care provider of 50 years, I understand that people of color may be conditioned (with good reason) to expect racism in health care, and see offers of palliative care or hospice as a negative, whereas alternative offers of further medical intervention, even in the face of terminal states, are seen as a positive. Health care providers are therefore obligated to offer both options. . . . Too often family members insist on all possible interventions when the patient wants to end the suffering. This is one of the reasons that families unfortunately refuse hospice.

mXdnTs

