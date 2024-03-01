Five things to do around Boston, March 4-10

Learn how to stir and strain an espresso martini during Bartending 101: Martini Class at City Winery. Taught by the in-house mixologist, attendees will explore three classic recipes and practice cocktail crafting, at 6 p.m. Light snacks will be available. Ages 21 and up. $50. citywinery.com

Monday to Wednesday

Time Traveler

Embark on a theatrical journey with an Emerson student cast in 16 Winters, or The Bear’s Tale at Greene Theater. Written by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, the new play imagines the 16-year interlude between acts one and two of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale. Showtimes vary. General admission $12, Emerson students $8 with ID. emersontheatres.org

Wednesday

Popcorn and Paparazzi

Prepare for the 96th Academy Awards during a discussion with Robin Young, co-host of Here & Now, and best-selling author Michael Schulman, who wrote Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears. Uncover a century’s worth of Hollywood scandals and secrets and create your own Oscar ballot. 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. Tickets start at $5 for students, $15 for general admission. wbur.org/events

Friday to Sunday

Superhero Showcase

Discover an epic celebration of pop culture at the NorthEast Comic Con and Collectibles Extravaganza hosted at Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center. Convention highlights include a costume contest, cosplay, meet-and-greets with celebrity guests, vendors, and more. Single-day tickets from $10. Times vary. View full schedule at necomiccons.com.

Saturday to Sunday

Shamrock Serenade

Experience the spirit of Ireland brought to life through music and comedy in The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick’s Day Concert at the Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham. Enjoy traditional Irish step dancing by The Harney Academy and performances by Broadway stars Ciarán Sheehan, Kathy St. George, and others. Adults from $44, kids $30. Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. reaglemusictheatre.org

