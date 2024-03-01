Blind date: ‘We are both devoted to uplifting the world through our work’

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Being emotionally close with others

MOLLY W.: 53 / life coach

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s intuitive, compassionate, generous, and unique.

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Performing: singing on a stage, leading a workshop

7:30 P.M. RED LENTIL, WATERTOWN

OPEN TO JOY

David To prepare, I changed into business-casual clothing.

Molly I wanted to show up with good energy, so I sang the entire time I showered, dressed, and drove to the restaurant! Singing is my joy!

David We arrived within a minute of one another.

Molly David had a very kind face and smile. I knew immediately this was not a romantic match, but given his smile, I was hopeful we would at least enjoy each other’s company.

David Molly was attractive.

Molly David kept expressing his appreciation that I had to drive an hour. Apparently, he picked this restaurant but didn’t realize how far I would be coming.

ENERGY FLOW

David I discovered my date was a musician, a life coach, a healer, and an open, positive person.

Molly We had a lovely conversation in which we found many things in common including our work, music, and a very spiritual orientation toward life. David struck me as a very generous, kind man who would give the world to the right woman.

David Molly and I both create and perform music (Molly is the real deal, I am the dilettante). We are both devoted to uplifting the world through our work, and have both been trained in subtle energy work.

Molly We both play guitar and sing. He’s a therapist and I’m a life coach. We seemed to have a similar appreciation for that which we see not with our eyes but is felt in our hearts and known in our bodies.

David I ordered a seitan plate. I found the food good and the service excellent.

Molly We had an oyster mushroom calamari appetizer. I then had a tofu/corn/spinach dish as my entrée and it was delish! If I could cook like this for myself, going vegan would be far more appealing!

David Molly seemed stable, sincere, kind, wise, generous, and attractive, and was a pleasure to be with.

Molly David is a very nice, smart man and a good conversationalist.

CLOSING DOWN

David At a certain point, the staff made it clear the restaurant was getting ready to close. We said goodbye with a hug and an “air kiss” from me near Molly’s cheek. It felt right to acknowledge the positive nature of the date.

Molly David walked me to my car like a perfect gentleman and we said our goodbye with a friendly hug. He respected that I did not wish for anything more.

David While I believe that it would be great to date Molly, now does not appear to be the time. We have briefly texted and the exchange made it clear that a light friendship is our present direction.

Molly I’m not interested romantically but I do wish him well in his journey. I hope he finds the love he deserves.

David / A

Molly / C- (Not a romantic match) and A+ (We had a nice evening regardless)

