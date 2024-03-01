Amber Alert issued for two missing N.H. children last seen with father in Berlin Thursday

The missing children were identified as Eloywn Duren, 4, and her younger sister, Vaelyn Duren, who is 1.

Authorities warned that the man, Dustin Mark Duren, may be “armed and dangerous.”

An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children who were last seen with their father Thursday night in Berlin, a city in northern New Hampshire.

Elowyn Duren is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Vaelyn Duren weighs 20 pounds and also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen with their father around 8 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Advertisement

Dustin Mark Duren is driving a white 2017 Subaru Impreza four door sedan. The car has New Hampshire plates reading V69023. The “V” means it’s a veterans registration, officials said.

Duren, 37, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, authorities said.

“If anyone observes Mr. Duren, the children and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Mr. Duren may possibly be armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The Amber Alert was requested by the Berlin police department and authorized by State Police.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.