Man shot outside Brockton bar during fight

The man was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Brockton Café Bar & Grill, police said.

A 36-year-old Brockton man was shot during a fight outside a bar on Friday, officials said.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

No one answered the phone at the bar on Friday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 508-941-0234.









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.