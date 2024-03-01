Union endorses Democrat Cinde Warmington, also eyes GOP race for N.H. governor

“We have full confidence in her support for us,” said Rich Gulla, the group’s president. “Having collaborated extensively during her tenure on the Council, we deeply value her bipartisan leadership approach.”

The State Employees’ Association ( SEA/SEIU Local 1984 ) praised Warmington, who’s currently the lone Democrat on the state’s five-member Executive Council, for her commitment to Granite State workers.

A labor union that represents more than 10,000 workers across New Hampshire pledged its support Thursday for Cinde Warmington in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, showing that her top rival doesn’t have a monopoly on organized labor endorsements.

Gulla said the group hopes to “build upon the successes of” Governor Chris Sununu’s bipartisan budget, and expects to make an endorsement in the GOP contest as well. (That’s a change from past cycles.)

“We eagerly await input from Republican gubernatorial candidates,” Gulla said.

The leading contenders for the Republican nomination are former US Senator Kelly Ayotte and former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse.

When asked whether Morse will seek the union’s endorsement, campaign manager Maya Harvey said the team is committed to “earning every vote possible” in this race.

“A substantial portion of state employees participate in the Republican primary, and they have a lot of love for this state,” she said. “We will warmly welcome their support as we work together to build a better future for our Granite State.”

A spokesperson for Ayotte did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The union comprises state, county, and municipal employees, plus others in the private sector, and Warmington said she’s proud to receive the endorsement of a group that represents state workers.

“The prosperity of our country was created by organized labor and union workers who fought for reasonable work hours, safe working conditions, and fair wages,” Warmington said, vowing to continue prioritizing workers’ rights.

Thursday’s announcement, which marked Warmington’s first endorsement from an organized labor group, came two days after her top Democratic rival, former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, secured her ninth endorsement from a statewide labor organization.

All four of the top candidates have announced additional endorsements as they look ahead to the Sept. 10 primary and Nov. 5 general election.





