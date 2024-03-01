Closing the weather ‘data gap’: NWS closes in on new launching site for weather balloons

The original building, which was located on a coastal bluff as part of the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, was shuttered in March 2021 after being deemed unsafe due to coastal erosion. The facility had operated for 51 years, but in recent years the erosion had gradually threatened the building to the point where conditions deteriorated rapidly in the months before it finally closed.

Andy Nash, meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS Norton office, said the agency is finalizing a lease agreement for the new launch point on Cape Cod, not too far from its previous location in Chatham.

After a nearly three-year search, the National Weather Service has found a new launch site for its critical data-collection balloons that will once again help local meteorologists track severe storms and atmospheric conditions.

The National Weather Service in Norton shuttered its Chatham operation, above, on March 31, 2021. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The cliff in front of the facility was eroding at a rate of 1.5 feet per week and eventually what used to be 100 feet between the building and the cliff had shrunk to just 30 feet, Nash said.

But it will likely be another two years before the Weather Service can release weather balloons again on the Cape. That’s because the land is vacant. The next challenge for the agency will be building a facility to house the weather equipment and prepare the balloons and radiosondes. Nash said construction will probably take about two years, further sidelining the balloon launches.

With a new location now within reach, Nash said meteorologists at the Norton office are “excited” to eventually resume the launches closer to home and close the lengthy “data gap” created since the last balloon launch. Such weather observations have become the primary source of upper air-data.

The NWS in Norton has had to fill the void by relying on data collected from balloon launch sites much farther away — specifically in Gray, Maine, and in Upton, N.Y., on Long Island — and from other sources, such as ground-based sensors.

The Chatham location was one of 92 sites that launch balloons across the United States twice a day. Called Automated Surface Weather Observing Systems, or ASOS, sites, there are hundreds more around the world where balloons are also released.

This collective effort provides a constant flow of data that includes everything from wind speed to temperature to humidity. The information is critical in helping meteorologists better understand how storm systems evolve which can lead to better forecasting.

Dr. Sam Miller, a meteorology professor at Plymouth State University, said meteorologists “use these data to force a three-dimensional model of the atmosphere.” The data is fed into forecast models and helps meteorologists develop an idea of future weather events.

The impacts to aviation forecasting are a bit more significant. Southwest Airlines meteorologist Jon Hutchinson said upper atmospheric data is vital when “looking at potential areas of turbulence.” With an uptick in turbulence events in recent years, he said radiosonde data “helps us better analyze areas of potential wind shear and how the jet stream looks.” Jet streams are fast-flowing, relatively narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, typically occurring around 30,000 feet above the surface of Earth.

Hutchinson explained that the atmospheric information collected is also critical in “determining if there is an icing risk. It helps to find where the freezing levels are and if the atmosphere is saturated.” Ice left untreated is dangerous for airplanes.

Scientists have been using weather balloons in some form since the 1870s to analyze upper-air conditions.

Here’s how weather balloons work:

Each helium-filled latex balloon is about 5 feet in diameter. Attached to each balloon is a radiosonde, a small cardboard box filled with weather instruments.

The radiosonde measures pressure, temperature, and relative humidity As it rises to upwards of 90,000 feet into the upper atmosphere, it transmits that data, which is then fed into computer models to provide short- and long-term forecasts..

Once the balloon reaches a certain point, it bursts and the radiosonde descends by parachute to the ground, where it can be recovered for reuse.