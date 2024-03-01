Former MIT student pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Yale student in Connecticut

Qinxuan Pan, 32, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday and faces 35 years in prison, according to a statement by John P. Doyle Jr., State’s Attorney for the New Haven Judicial District. He will be sentenced in New Haven Superior Court on April 25.

A former MIT graduate student has pleaded guilty to killing a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February 2021, officials said.

Pan was arrested in Alabama in May 2021 after a months-long search following the Feb. 6, 2021 slaying of Kevin Jiang, 26.

Pan received undergraduate degrees from MIT in June 2014 and began a graduate program there in September 2014, according to Sarah McDonnell, a university spokesperson.

“At the time of his arrest in 2021, he was no longer enrolled at MIT,” McDonnell said.

On the day Jiang was killed, Pan went to a car dealership in Mansfied to test drive a 2015 GMC Terrain that he never returned and instead drove to Connecticut, police said.

In New Haven, Pan crashed into the back of a Prius driven by Jiang, who was seen on security footage getting out of his car before he was shot to death.

Police went to the intersection of Lawrence and Nicoll streets after receiving several 911 calls about the shooting and found Jiang suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

About a half-hour later, the car Pan was driving got stuck on railroad tracks in neighboring North Haven. He told police he had made a wrong turn trying to get on the highway back to Massachusetts, police said. A tow truck driver took Pan to a motel where he booked a room but he had disappeared by the time police came looking for him.

After Pan was arrested in Alabama he was extradited back to Connecticut, Doyle’s office said.

