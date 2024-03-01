Fort Point migrant shelter plan draws new concerns in South Boston

Representatives from Governor Maura Healey’s office, the United Way, and the Unitarian Universalist Association, which is donating the space, explained the logistics of operating a shelter at 24 Farnsworth St.

Nearly 300 people logged into the meeting to hear details of the plan to provide emergency shelter to 25 families in an office building on a dead-end street.

State, city, and local charity officials during a virtual meeting Friday evening sought to soothe South Boston residents alarmed about an emergency shelter slated to open next week in the Fort Point neighborhood.

The site currently serves as the church’s headquarters. The United Way will operate the shelter for homeless families who are on a waiting list for the state’s emergency shelter system.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said she hoped to “calm some fears,” ensure the least impacts possible, and support the neighborhood.

At a community meeting on Tuesday, residents said they felt blindsided when they discovered that the the site had been approved on Monday for 90 days as a temporary so-called safety net overflow shelter for about 25 families, largely from Haiti, or an estimated 80 people.

They also learned that because the building has six bathrooms but no showers, shelter residents will be transported in vans to and from nearby YMCAs to shower.

On Friday, residents further learned that the shelter will be an overnight-only site. Families will ride in 18-passenger vans to local YMCAs and community centers to take showers, cook meals, and participate in language, workforce training, and other programming, during the day.

Residents were eager to know what day-to-day life was going to look like, about safety procedures and vaccinations, to what extent families had been vetted, schedules for comings and goings, plans for traffic congestion, and how long the site could be used as a shelter beyond the initial 90 days — and how they could help.

Advertisement

“The Seaport is not the right community for these people. There is NO transportation or grocery stores available for these people. What are safety procedures going to look like for the residents?,” Nicole Depoalo asked via electronic Q&A.

Richard Marshall wanted to know “What assurance do we have that the program won’t be expanded?”

“My understanding is UUA has two [to] three floors currently unoccupied, and with the severe need, it would not be inconceivable to see the program expanded to more square footage and/or people other than families/pregnant people,” Marshall said.

The current agreement only allots for one floor of shelter space, officials said.

As far as vetting, new arrivals are screened at the Southern border, identification is required, background checks are conducted, and “all of the families who will be placed at this site are first deemed eligible and vetted by the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities,” officials said.

“What are the city’s plans to control diseases and viruses from foreign countries?,” Matt Feher asked.

Public health officials ensured that vaccinations are current.

“I totally support establishing this shelter,” one participant wrote in the Zoom chat space. “People can argue the root cause of immigration problems, but people are in need, and it’s up to everyone to reach out and help. Showers or no showers, this shelter is more humane than having families live at Logan Airport. How can neighbors help? Donations of clothing, food. … Let us know. Thank you.”

Advertisement

State shelters reached a capacity limit of 7,500 families in early November. A waiting list now has nearly 800 families on it.

The state launched the SafetyNet Shelter Grant program last fall as a partnership between the state and the United Way, with a $5 million grant to build emergency shelters for unhoused families this winter.

The program has so far launched nine shelters, with eight accommodating 97 families per night.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.