Woman charged with drunk-driving in crash that left daughter, 8, with life-threatening injuries

Wilson was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Wrentham District Court. No attorney was listed for her in online court filings.

Jenna L. Wilson, 40, was placed into custody around 10 p.m. Thursday on charges of drunk driving, child endangerment, and negligent operation in connection with the Feb. 22 crash, which took place around 6:40 p.m. at 215 Main St. in Foxborough, police said.

A Foxborough woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving drunk last week when her SUV crashed head-on into an ambulance, leaving her 8-year-old daughter with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

In a statement, police said Friday that Wilson “was traveling southbound on Main Street and crossed into the northbound lane, striking an ambulance head-on. The ambulance was carrying a patient, with two ambulance personnel on board.”

Advertisement

Wilson’s daughter, who was riding in the car, was “medflighted to a Boston hospital because of the severity” of her injuries, police said. The child’s condition wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.

The ambulance, operated by Brewster Ambulance Service, was transporting a 77-year-old man, officials said last week.

“The patient was not ejected from the ambulance and was found still strapped to the stretcher in the rear of the ambulance,” officials said. “This gentleman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.”

The driver of the ambulance, a 25-year-old woman, was treating those injured in the crash when emergency responders arrived, officials said. An EMT who was sitting in the front passenger seat, described as a man in his 20s, was treated for injuries and released.

“We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation,” the company said. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unfortunate event, and we are committed to supporting the investigation and any necessary follow-up actions.”

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available Friday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is available.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.