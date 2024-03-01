Hanson police officer Doug Smith (who inspired the movie ‘Goon’) is donating his kidney to fellow officer

Hanson police officer Doug Smith, whose career as a minor league hockey enforcer was chronicled in his memoir and inspired the 2011 movie “ Goon ,” has never been one to back down from a challenge or to turn his back on a friend. His latest act won’t be taking place on the ice, but at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Transplant Institute, where he’ll be donating one of his kidneys to fellow police officer Jonathan Frattasio. Smith said when Frattasio’s friends and family learned about his need for a kidney, many stepped forward to help, but weren’t biologically compatible to be a donor. Smith, however, turned out to be a match. “I’m excited I can help my friend,” Smith, 59, said in a phone interview. Frattasio has been employed as a special police officer for the town of Hanover for approximately 25 years. Smith has gone through a lot of testing to ensure the donation will go smoothly, and was wearing a blood pressure cuff while working a detail on a recent Wednesday morning. If all goes according to plan, the transplant will happen soon. “We’ve been told the month of March,” Smith said. “It’s coming down to scheduling.” A fund-raiser has been launched on GoFundMe.com ( www.gofundme.com/f/jon-frattasio-kidney-transplant ) by Frattasio’s brother to raise money for costs that won’t be covered by insurance and expenses he’ll have while recovering.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

CALLING POLICE ON HIMSELF

At 3:57 a.m. Feb. 20, Cambridge police responded to Hunting Street after a man called 911 repeatedly — a total of six times, in fact. Police determined the caller had an active warrant for his arrest. The 53-year-old Cambridge man was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Somerville District Court.

THAT’S NOT YOUR LICENSE ... OR REGISTRATION

At 11:15 p.m. Feb. 19, police in Arlington responded after a vehicle hit a parked car on Bow Street. According to the police report, when officers arrived they saw a 66-year-old Waltham man standing on the sidewalk who appeared to be unsteady on his feet. When an officer asked him for his license and registration, he handed them a citation that he’d been issued from the Waltham police back last October. When asked about what had happened, he said: “I was turning left. There should not have been cars parked.” The man was charged with operating under the influence and operating to endanger.

TURNING HIMSELF IN

On Jan. 17, Sandwich police were told that a patron at a local business had stolen an employee’s cellphone, a theft captured by a security camera. An officer was able to get in touch with the suspect, who agreed to come to the police station to return the phone. The man drove in as promised, but when he spoke to officers they noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath. The 28-year-old Middleborough man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container of alcohol, and possession of a Class B substance.

BOBCAT SIGHTING

At 5:10 a.m. Jan. 20, police noted that a bobcat was roaming around the area of Burlington Avenue in Wilmington. It’s not unheard of for bobcats to be seen in suburban settings. While they’re more common in the central and western parts of the state, these wild felines also can be found in its northeast and southeast parts as well, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. They’re about twice the size of domestic house cats, and are known for their trademark bobbed tail and tufted ears. Adult bobcats can weigh 15 to 35 pounds and males can reach up to 4 feet in length, and they can live to be 12 years old or more in the wild. While generally elusive, they tend to be most active three hours before sunset until midnight and then again between one hour before and four hours after sunrise, MassWildlife officials say. Bobcats usually don’t cause problems for humans, but they may prey on small livestock and chickens, so owners should make sure their animals are secure.

