Harvard taps Law School dean as interim provost

John Manning, also a law professor, will take a leave from his current role to succeed former provost Alan Garber on March 14. Garber, who served as provost since 2011, was named interim president after Claudine Gay’s resignation on Jan. 2.

Harvard University on Friday named the dean of its Law School will assume the role of interim provost, serving as the college’s chief academic officer.

In addition to overseeing academic activities, Manning will also lead university-wide initiatives, including exploring whether Harvard should adopt a policy of institutional neutrality, and fostering academic freedom and civil discourse.

“An outstanding dean and eminent scholar of public law, John is also a valued colleague and a trusted adviser to me and to other leaders around the University,” Garber said in a statement.

Manning, a first-generation Harvard graduate, worked early in his career as a law clerk to Antonin Scalia on the US Supreme Court. He joined the Harvard Law School faculty in 2004 and in 2017 was named dean of a school known for heated and impassioned debates.

The Harvard Gazette reported that Manning “developed a reputation for listening carefully to different points of view” and nurtured “a culture of free, open, and respectful discourse.”

Manning, who has been mentioned in the Harvard Crimson student newspaper as a possible successor to Gay, is assuming the chief academic officer role as university leaders aim to restore calm on a campus that has been roiled by protests and allegations of bigotry since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

This semester, professors and researchers have been working to host a range of speakers and discussions about the Israel-Hamas war. And Garber in recent weeks has announced additional steps to reduce tensions, including the creation of two task forces to combat rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Several Harvard graduate and law students filed a federal lawsuit against the university in January, accusing the administration of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment on campus, which the suit describes as “severe and pervasive.” The university is also facing several federal investigations into campus antisemitism.

Garber and other top administrators in January reaffirmed Harvard’s commitment to free expression and the right to protest, but emphasized that demonstrations that disrupt classes and university business are prohibited.

Since the Oct. 7 terrorism attack, which killed approximately 1,200 people, Harvard students have fervently protested against Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza — which has killed about 30,000 people, according to Palestinian officials. Often the protests have taken place in common spaces, such as the library steps or open quads. But some protesters have barged into lecture halls and occupied university buildings, which the university stressed is prohibited.

A Harvard spokesperson said in December that 23 students were facing disciplinary action for behavior related to campus tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

“I look forward, in the weeks and months ahead, to learning from colleagues across the University as we work together to determine how best to nurture and protect a culture in which teaching, learning, and research can thrive in the years to come,” Manning said in a statement.

John C. P. Goldberg, professor of general jurisprudence, will serve as interim dean of Harvard Law School while Manning serves as provost.

