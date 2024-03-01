Multiple companies fight 5-alarm blaze on Maverick Street in Chelsea

A five-alarm house fire broke out in Chelsea on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters went to 50 Maverick St. around 11:45 a.m., officials said. Captain Phil Rogers of the Chelsea Fire Department said multiple companies were still at the home around 1 p.m.

Rogers said a “mayday” call was issued for a firefighter who needed help and others went to assist. There was no immediate word on injuries or the number of people displaced.