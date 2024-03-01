Multiple companies fight 5-alarm blaze on Maverick Street in Chelsea

A five-alarm house fire broke out in Chelsea on Friday, officials said.
Firefighters went to 50 Maverick St. around 11:45 a.m., officials said. Captain Phil Rogers of the Chelsea Fire Department said multiple companies were still at the home around 1 p.m.
Rogers said a “mayday” call was issued for a firefighter who needed help and others went to assist. There was no immediate word on injuries or the number of people displaced.
Firefighters from Lynn, Everett, Somerville, and Malden helped control the fire.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
